New Coming-Of-Age Memoir Offers Motivation To Achieve Continued Success

Charleston, SC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rasuwl Jamil “JaeWay” Martin could have had a very different life. His father and older brother chose a specific path for their lives—one littered with danger, violence, and drugs.

Despite this background, JaeWay knew he wanted his life to travel in a positive direction from a young age—and made it his mission to create opportunities to live out his dreams. In his debut, The Miracle Child, JaeWay describes how readers can create the reality they desire.

“Life isn’t hard as some make it to be,” says JaeWay. “I understand all situations are different, and that’s going to make your story more impactful after facing all you must go through.”

Helped along by the close bond between he and his mother, Deontra, JaeWay is a successful athlete and content creator. He writes this memoir as inspiration for others to persevere and rise above every challenge.

“The key to further success is you,” says JaeWay. “You’ll realize that inside this book, I wanted to share to help motivate the now and future success you're about to gain.”

Part memoir, part self-help motivation, and all heart, The Miracle Child is a powerful, inspirational story chock-full of emotion. Readers can expect to oscillate through a gamut of emotions while reading this true story.

About the Author:

Rasuwl Jamil “JaeWay” Martin is a focused young entrepreneur, YouTube content creator, and athlete from Greenwood, South Carolina. JaeWay has 12 siblings.

