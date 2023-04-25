Global PVC Stabilizers Market Report 2023: Increased Usage and Applications Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Stabilizers Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PVC stabilizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% during 2023-2030.

This report on global PVC stabilizers market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global PVC stabilizers market by segmenting the market based on type, form, application, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the PVC stabilizers market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Increased Usage and Applications

Rising Awareness Regarding its Benefits

Market Challenges

Volatility of Crude Materials and Fluctuating Costs

Prohibition in Green Buildings

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Type

Lead Stabilizers

Zinc Stabilizers

Tin Stabilizers

Organic Stabilizers

Calcium Stabilizers

Barium Stabilizers

Others

Market by Form

Powder

Granules

Pastilles

Flakes

Liquid

Market by Application

Pipes and Fittings

Window Profiles

Rigid and Semi-Rigid Films

Wires and Cables

Coatings and Flooring

Others

Market by End User

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

