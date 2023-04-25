Global PVC Stabilizers Market Report 2023: Increased Usage and Applications Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Stabilizers Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global PVC stabilizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Adeka Corporation
- Baerlocher GmbH
- BASF SE
- Chemson Polymer Additive AG
- Galata Chemicals
- Italmatch Chemicals
- Jiangsu Uniwel Chemistry Co. Ltd
- KD Chem Co., Ltd.
- Pau Tai Industrial Corporation
- PMC Group Inc.
- PT TIMAH Tbk
- Reagens SpA
- Shital Industries Pvt. Ltd.
This report on global PVC stabilizers market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global PVC stabilizers market by segmenting the market based on type, form, application, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the PVC stabilizers market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Increased Usage and Applications
- Rising Awareness Regarding its Benefits
Market Challenges
- Volatility of Crude Materials and Fluctuating Costs
- Prohibition in Green Buildings
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Type
- Lead Stabilizers
- Zinc Stabilizers
- Tin Stabilizers
- Organic Stabilizers
- Calcium Stabilizers
- Barium Stabilizers
- Others
Market by Form
- Powder
- Granules
- Pastilles
- Flakes
- Liquid
Market by Application
- Pipes and Fittings
- Window Profiles
- Rigid and Semi-Rigid Films
- Wires and Cables
- Coatings and Flooring
- Others
Market by End User
- Building and Construction
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Packaging
- Footwear
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
