Life Through Leadership: New Memoir THE BECOMING OF AN AMERICAN Inspires Next Generation Of American Leaders

Charleston, SC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Dr. Marc J. Aguilera, becoming an American was years in the making. Born in Versailles, France, Aguilera grew up in a military family and his childhood and youth were filled with global and culturally diverse experiences that allowed him to appreciate all the world had to offer. And from those experiences would grow an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a search for a career that would ignite his potential, ultimately leading to a leadership role in higher education in the United States. Eager to share his findings with fellow lifelong learners, he presents a unique memoir of his life told through leadership insights.

In The Becoming of an American, Aguilera combines autobiographical information alongside practical advice for future generations of leaders. From his days as a culinary intern, Aguilera learn how to apply himself and developed the skill set needed to take on more and more leadership roles. Having discovered the secrets to successful leadership, he examines leadership corporate training, hands-on experience, and graduate leadership education, lending his perspective and wisdom to those who are looking to climb the leadership ladder. An engaging narrative, Aguilera’s story will speak to anyone who is ready to take a shot in the land of opportunity.

The Becoming of an American is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Dr. Marc J. Aguilera is a higher education leadership professional and was the chairman of Business Professions at the American College of Education until very recently. He has a passion for culinary arts and was classically trained in France before earning his MBA and doctorate in leadership. Throughout his sixteen-year-career as a college administrator, he served as the department chair of a four-year culinary college in the United States. He lives in the Avalon Hills neighborhood of Indianapolis with his wife Maria. Together they raised two children who are both in college at Indiana University Bloomington, and they have a one-of-a-kind fluffy Great-Pyrenees puppy named Chantal—who loves the outdoors.

