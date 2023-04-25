Fortinet Achieves a 99.88% Security Effectiveness Score on the Industry’s Only Independent, Third-Party Next-Generation Firewall Test 

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSAC 2023 --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Independent third-party testing provides unbiased information to help organizations select the right security solutions to fit their needs. FortiGate’s near perfect score in the latest CyberRatings.org NGFW test showcases our continued commitment to independent testing and transparency, and underscores our track record of delivering cutting-edge, high-performing enterprise security solutions. Customers can be confident in our products because of our stand-out results in this objective suite of real-world tests.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the FortiGate 600F Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) received a Recommended rating by CyberRatings.org, the industry’s only independent third-party cybersecurity testing non-profit. Fortinet earned the highest possible ranking of ‘AAA’ across all four scoring categories.

Ideal Performance in all Scoring Categories

The FortiGate 600F received the ‘AAA’ rating in the Threat Prevention, SSL/TLS Functionality, Stability & Reliability, and Routing & Access Control testing categories, proving FortiGate delivers the necessary security performance to address modern enterprise networking needs.



Threat Prevention : FortiGate 600F, which leverages FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services across the entire attack surface, achieved a near perfect score for Threat Prevention against a robust testing repository of 1,724 exploits and 1,482 evasions. It blocked 100% of all client-initiated exploits and evasions, 99.88% of all server-initiated exploits, and 100% of all client-initiated evasions.

: FortiGate 600F, which leverages FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services across the entire attack surface, achieved a near perfect score for Threat Prevention against a robust testing repository of 1,724 exploits and 1,482 evasions. It blocked 100% of all client-initiated exploits and evasions, 99.88% of all server-initiated exploits, and 100% of all client-initiated evasions. SSL/TLS Functionality : FortiGate correctly identified all insecure cipher suites, including TLS 1.3 and 1.2, and properly decrypted and inspected traffic for prohibited content.

: FortiGate correctly identified all insecure cipher suites, including TLS 1.3 and 1.2, and properly decrypted and inspected traffic for prohibited content. Stability & Reliability : With more than 10 Gbps of threat protection throughput, the FortiGate 600F ensures exceptional user experience while blocking exploits, and this was on full display during a battery of stability tests across a variety of loads, traffic types, and protocol mutation.

: With more than 10 Gbps of threat protection throughput, the FortiGate 600F ensures exceptional user experience while blocking exploits, and this was on full display during a battery of stability tests across a variety of loads, traffic types, and protocol mutation. Routing & Access Control: FortiGate correctly enforced policies across various configurations—including a complex multiple-zone configuration that supports thousands of users, networks, policies, and applications—with minimal performance degradation.

Low Cost of Ownership, High ROI

The FortiGate 600F, which includes purpose-built ASIC technology, passed all CyberRatings.org performance tests, which simulated a variety of traffic conditions including raw packet processing performance, HTTP capacity, and real-world single application flows.

CyberRatings.org concluded that FortiGate had a lower price per Mbps than comparable NGFWs included in the test, delivering excellent return on investment (ROI) and promoting cost savings.



Leading the Convergence of Networking and Security

Fortinet was recognized as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Network Firewalls 1 in 2022, and we believe it's because FortiGate NGFWs seamlessly converge networking and security to deliver integrated Secure Networking features that address complex enterprise needs.

Because FortiGate is built on a single operating system, FortiOS , and leverages a simple-to-use, centralized management console, it delivers unparalleled functionality, visibility, and control across the entire hybrid environment—including support for the industry evolution to Hybrid Mesh Firewalls .

Supporting Quote

“We don’t hold back when we test cybersecurity products. FortiGate blocked the thousands of sophisticated threats and evasions we threw at it while remaining reliable and performing well. Any organization that needs a comprehensive firewall solution should consider FortiGate based on its strong performance on this year’s test.”

- Vikram Phatak, Chief Executive Officer of CyberRatings.org

Download the full 2023 CyberRatings.org Enterprise Firewall Report on the FortiGate 600F here .



Additional Resources

