Gluten Free Pasta Market Size to Hit USD 1.97 Billion by 2032; Launch of Restaurants Serving Gluten Free Food in Developing Nations to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global gluten free pasta market is expected to grow from USD 1.22 billion in 2022 to USD 1.97 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



Gluten-free pasta is becoming increasingly popular to meet the requirements of coeliac and gluten-free diets. Gluten-free pasta is produced using rice, corn, quinoa, or different grains. They don't have any protein gluten, which benefits people who can't eat gluten. The other nutrients that gluten-free pasta contains differ from ingredient to ingredient. Gluten is the protein tracked down in the grain wheat, rye, grain, and triticale, a combination of rye and wheat. The majority of pasta is made with high-gluten wheat flour, like durum or semolina. Other gluten-free grains like corn, rice, quinoa, amaranth, and buckwheat are used to make gluten-free pasta with the same characteristics and texture as regular pasta. The most significant advantage of gluten-free pasta is obvious from its name. If someone has gluten intolerance, celiac disease, or wheat allergy, eating gluten causes side effects, such as anaemia, diarrhoea, headache, constipation, bloating, gas or fatigue, as per The University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center. The grains used to make gluten-free pasta have different nutritional values, but some are good sources of amino acids. In addition, whole-grain gluten-free pasta contains more minerals, folic acid, and fiber than refined flour pasta. However, nutrients are rarely added to gluten-free pasta.



Market Growth & Trends



People had difficulty finding gluten-free products on supermarket shelves over a decade ago. Products free of gluten currently make up the majority. For people on a gluten-free diet, wheat, rye, barley, and oats are typically the worst, but durum wheat and semolina are other gluten-containing ingredients to look for. In recent years, consumer habits have changed a lot, and many people are looking for a healthier and cleaner diet. The autoimmune condition known as celiac disease, or coeliac disease, is at the end of the spectrum and is characterized by a wide range of symptoms brought on by eating gluten. Celiac disease cannot be treated surgically or medically, it can only be controlled by following a strict gluten-free diet for life. During the pandemic, when many customers were looking for ways to improve their diets, this health appeal helped the category grow overall.

Key Findings



The category segment is divided into fresh and dried. In 2022, the fresh segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.4% and market revenue of USD 0.66 billion.



The product type segment is divided into brown rice pasta, quinoa pasta, chickpea pasta, and multigrain pasta. In 2022, the brown rice pasta segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 50% and a market revenue of USD 0.61 billion.



The end user segment is divided into residential and commercial. In 2022, the commercial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60% and market revenue of USD 0.73 billion.

The sales channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. In 2022, the offline sales segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65% and a market revenue of USD 0.79 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Gluten Free Pasta Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global gluten free pasta market, with a market share of around 39% and USD 0.48 billion of the market revenue in 2022. The shifting preference for gluten-free products would aid market expansion in the region. People are switching to gluten-free products due to rising health issues like obesity, increased cholesterol, and cardiovascular patients. Because of these demands, many custom flavours and combinations are now available at affordable prices. For many years, pasta has been the Italians' go-to meal.



Key players operating in the global gluten free pasta market are:



• Barilla Group

• Bionaturae

• Naturally Yours

• Dr. Schär AG / SPA

• Quinoa Corporation (Ancient Harvest)

• RP's Pasta Company

• Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A.

• Pinnacle Foods Co

• Newlat Food SPA

• Wheafree

• Molino Di Ferro UK

• PENNSYLVANIA MACARONI COMPANY

• AMERICAN BEAUTY

• Hain Celestial Group (DeBoles Nutritional Foods Inc)



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global gluten free pasta market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Gluten Free Pasta Market by Category:



• Fresh

• Dried



Global Gluten Free Pasta Market by Product Type:



• Brown Rice Pasta

• Quinoa Pasta

• Chickpea Pasta

• Multigrain Pasta



Global Gluten Free Pasta Market by End User:



• Residential

• Commercial



Global Gluten Free Pasta Market by Sales Channel:



• Online Sales

• Offline Sales



o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Others

About the report:



The global gluten free pasta market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



