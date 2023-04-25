Size of Advanced Process Control (APC) Market Predicted to Exceed USD 3,400 Mn by 2030

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report by Reports Insights, the advanced process control (APC) market is ready for exponential expansion and is estimated to reach over USD 3,407.95 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 1,673.29 Million in 2022, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6% during the period 2023-2030. The report offers an analysis of the competitive landscape, regional trends, market segmentation, and emerging technologies. The study aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics and factors driving its growth. This estimation is based on an in-detailed analysis of the market's historical and latest trends, macroeconomic factors, and industry dynamics that are estimated to impact the market's growth during the forecast period.



Advanced Process Control (APC) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Product Type (Hardware (Control Systems, Interface and Display, Computing Systems, and Others), Software, Services (Advanced Regulatory Control, Multivariable Model Predictive Control, Sequential Control, Inferential Control, and Compressor Control)), End Use (Manufacturing, Mining, Steel, Pulp and Paper, Cement, Chemical, and Food & Beverage), By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt. Ltd has published a thorough research report on the market for advanced process control. The report covers various key aspects, such as market size, value and supply chain, regulatory frameworks, and emerging trends. It also explores important categories such as type, end-use, and regional market dynamics to identify potential opportunities and new trends. This data can be valuable for companies looking to improve their competitive edge by focusing on strategic partnerships, product advancements, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market as compared to other manufacturers.

The increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in favorable adoption of advanced process control solutions with several platforms to enable real-time monitoring of industrial processes. Also, advanced process control solutions are increasingly being incorporated with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms to improve their capabilities and accuracy in predicting and optimizing industrial processes.

The increasing focus on financial sustainability is expected to propel the demand for advanced process control solutions. For instance, industries including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and manufacturing are actively considering factors to reduce energy consumption, wastage, and minimize environmental impact, thus propelling the demand for advanced process control solutions. For instance, according to the report published by The Food and Drink Federation, 2021, the food and beverage manufacturing sector in the UK, comprising of 11,675 businesses made a total investment of approximately USD 4.4 million for overall optimizations in manufacturing processes. Hence, the increasing investments on energy sustainability is expected to create profitable avenues for the advanced process control market over the forecast period.





Industries including chemical, pulp and paper, and others are increasingly adopting Industry 4.0 in order to enhance their production capabilities. In addition, a growing trend in the adoption of smart technologies such as automation, data analytics, and process optimization are being witnessed over the recent years. Moreover, the growing demand for customization and modernization of production units is propelling the growth for advanced process control market. For instance, according to the study conducted by ABB, the global market for machine and factory automation is estimated be valued at USD 20 billion with expectations to reach over USD 31 billion by 2030. Hence, the growing market for factory automation is anticipated to propel the demand for advanced process control solutions within the industries.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 3,407.95 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 9.6% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players ABB, Honeywell International, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, Onto Innovation Inc., The General Electric Company, Aspen Technology, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, Aspen Technology, Inc., IPCOS By Type Hardware (Control Systems, Interface and Display, Computing Systems, and Others)



The rising demand for APC systems from emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to drive the advanced process control market growth. Aforementioned economies are undergoing rapid industrialization and are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to improve their operations. Moreover, companies situated in the developing nations have an opportunity to develop more accurate models associated with manufacturing processes. Furthermore, implementation of technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) coupled with advanced process control is expected to create an effective process optimization and control system.

Key Market Takeaways

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share over 40.46% in 2022 due to the established presence of the manufacturing industry along with the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries.

The global advanced process control market size is estimated to reach over USD 3,407.95 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on the product type segment, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022.

Based on the end use, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022.

North America is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of over 9.7% during the forecast period. The growing focus on business expansions in the region is the major factor that is expected to create profitable avenues for the advanced process control (APC) market.

Advanced Process Control Market Growth Drivers:

The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions is boosting the adoption of APC systems to optimize energy consumption by controlling process variables and reducing waste, thereby reducing energy costs and carbon emissions in the manufacturing industry.

As industrial processes become more complex, it becomes more difficult to control them manually. APC systems help to automate and optimize these processes, reducing the risk of errors and improving overall efficiency.

Advancements in technology have led to the development of more sophisticated APC solutions that optimize industrial processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics into APC systems has made it easier to monitor and control industrial processes in real time.

Restraints

The increasing connectivity and use of data in APC systems results in the rise of cyber-attack risks. This led to concerns about the security of sensitive data and the potential for system downtime that is controlled by advanced process control.

The implementation of APC systems requires a significant investment in hardware, software, and implementation. This results in difficulties for some companies to justify the expense, particularly smaller organizations due to the high integration costs of the advanced process control hardware and software.

Competitive Landscape

As per the study, the APC market is highly competitive, with a range of vendors offering solutions across industries. The leading market players such as ABB, Honeywell International, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, Onto Innovation Inc., The General Electric Company, and Aspen Technology, Inc. are gaining traction with their advanced automation capabilities. These companies are increasingly focusing on developing AI-based APC solutions that can learn from data and improve process optimization over time. This is likely to be a key area of differentiation in the coming years as companies continue to invest in digital transformation initiatives.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, ABB and SKF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to investigate potential cooperation in the automation of manufacturing processes. The partnership aims to identify and assess strategies for enhancing manufacturing capabilities and facilitating clients' productivity growth via process automation.

In May 2022, Honeywell launched the C300PM controller, which aims to assist industrial operations achieve a contemporary and consolidated process control platform. The solution safeguards current intellectual property while modernizing the existing infrastructure. The C300PM offers a convenient solution for businesses looking to upgrade their controller installed base during plant renovations or unit expansions.

Key Questions Covered in the Advanced Process Control Market Report

Who are the major market players in the latest advanced process control market?

ABB, Honeywell International, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, and Onto Innovation Inc. are leading market players currently operating in the advanced process control market.

What information is covered in recent advancements and trends in the advanced process control market, and how are they affecting the industry? The factors related to advancements in Industry 4.0, improvements in natural language processing models, adoption of 5G internet, Internet of Things, and others are covered in recent advancements and trends of in the advanced process control market.

What are the primary drivers behind the increased demand for advanced process control among businesses? The major factors attributed to the market growth are the increasing demand for process optimization, the adoption of Industry 4.0, and the demand for energy-efficient processes across various industries.

How competitive is the advanced process control industry, and what factors will influence its competitiveness in the future? The advanced process control market is highly competitive with companies offering product innovations on the basis of AI-based data for improving process optimization of business.

What factors are taken into consideration in PORTER's and PESTEL analysis that reflect the current state of the advanced process control market? The factors such as the number and market position of a specific company's competitive rivals, potential new market entrants, customers, suppliers, and alternative products that affect a company's profitability are included in PORTER's analysis. However, the factors including social factors, political situation in a particular country, environmental factors, technological developments, the legality of actions, and economics are deeply analyzed in PESTEL analysis of the advanced process control market.



