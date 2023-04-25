Glycobiology Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2033: Transforming the Future of Medicine, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Glycobiology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from its 2022 revenue of roughly US$ 1.3 billion to an estimated value of US$ 6.2 billion by the end of 2033.



Glycobiology is a scientific field that studies the structure, function, and biology of carbohydrates (glycans) in living organisms. Carbohydrates play a crucial role in various biological processes, including cell signaling, immune response, development, and disease progression.

Glycobiology encompasses the study of glycan structure, biosynthesis, recognition, and their roles in health and disease. The glycobiology market includes various products and services used for research and applications related to carbohydrates and glycan-related processes.

The global glycobiology market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The market is driven by various factors, including increasing research activities in glycobiology, rising awareness about the importance of carbohydrates in biological processes, advancements in glycan analysis technologies, and growing applications of glycobiology in drug discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutics. The glycobiology market includes a wide range of products and services, such as enzymes, kits, reagents, instruments, and software, used for glycan analysis, glycoengineering, and glycan-based applications.

Market Dynamics

Increasing research activities in glycobiology: Glycobiology research is expanding rapidly, driven by the growing awareness of the importance of carbohydrates in biological processes. Researchers are exploring the roles of glycans in cell signaling, immune response, development, and disease progression, leading to increased demand for glycobiology products and services.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Enzymes: Enzymes are widely used in glycobiology research for glycan analysis, glycan biosynthesis, and glycoengineering. Enzymes such as glycosyltransferases, glycosidases, and sialyltransferases are used for glycan modification, synthesis, and degradation.

By End User:

Academic and Research Institutes: Academic and research institutes are the major end users of glycobiology products and services. These institutes conduct cutting-edge glycobiology research, including glycan analysis, glycan biosynthesis, and glycan-based applications, to unravel the complex roles of carbohydrates in biological processes.

Geography Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global glycobiology market due to the presence of a large number of academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also significant regions in the glycobiology market, with increasing research activities and growing applications of glycobiology in drug discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Competitive Landscape

The glycobiology market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market. Key players in the glycobiology market include Glycodiag, Tracxn Technologies Limited, Agilent Tecnologies, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Bio-Techne, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, New England Biolabs., Waters.co., Merck KGaA, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Asparia Glycomics, RayBiotech Life,Inc., Z Biotech,LLC., Chemily Glycoscience, Lectenz Bio, 2BScientific etc.

Recent Developments

A co-marketing agreement was announced in June 2022 by Thermo Fisher Scientific and TransMIT GmbH Centre for Mass Spectrometric Developments to promote the use of a mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) platform for spatial multi-omics applications in pharmaceutical and clinical labs.

by Thermo Fisher Scientific and TransMIT GmbH Centre for Mass Spectrometric Developments to promote the use of a mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) platform for spatial multi-omics applications in pharmaceutical and clinical labs. In April 2022, Bruker unveiled a special MALDI HiPLEX-IHC tissue imaging solution for timsTOF flex, combining unbiased lipidomics, glycomics, and metabolomics tissue imaging with AmberGen's HiPLEX-IHC peptide code antibody probes.

