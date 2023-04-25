The global SASE market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0%

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SASE Market by Offering, Organization size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131704/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period.

With the digital transformation of businesses, security is moving to the cloud. This is driving a need for converged services to reduce complexity, improve speed and agility, enable multi-cloud networking and secure SASE architecture.



Security as a service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.,

Security as a Service (SaaS) is a key component of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture.SaaS refers to a cloud-based security solution that is delivered as a service.



With SaaS, users can access security services from anywhere over the internet, without investing in expensive hardware or software. The growing need to analyze regulatory requirements, policies, and obligations is expected to drive the growth of the segment.



SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Governments of various countries take initiatives to protect SMEs.For instance, the UK government has launched cybersecurity initiatives for SMEs to protect their businesses from cyberattacks.



These initiatives for SMEs are projected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment.



North America region to record the highest market share in the SASE market in 2023

North America consists of developed countries that are technologically advanced with well-developed infrastructure.Being the strongest economies, the US and Canada are the top contributing countries in North America in SASE solutions.



Technology is getting more advanced with each passing day, and the growing economies of the US and Canada enable them to invest in these new technologies in huge amounts.Public and private organizations in the region are focused on cloud security solutions, such as SD-WAN, ZTNA, SWG, and CASB.



The region has several large enterprises and rapidly growing SMEs where protecting the consumers’ identities is the prime objective.Enterprises in this area have started implementing various technologies, such as AI, ML, blockchain, big data, and cloud, for securing data.



Service providers in this region consistently invest in expanding and upgrading their LTE and LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) networks, SD-WAN, network security, WLAN, and enterprise collaboration portfolios.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 38, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 21%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%



This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the SASE market.Key and innovative vendors in the SASE market include Cisco (US), VMware (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Akamai (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudfare (US), Forcepoint (US), Check Point (US), Netskope (US), Mcafee (US), Citrix (US), Proofpoint (US), Aruba Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Verizon (US), SonicWall (US), Barracuda Networks, (US) Broadcom (US), Perimeter 81 (Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Aryaka (US), Twingate (US), Claro Enterprise Solutions (US), NordLayer, (US) Exium (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Versa Networks (US).



These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the SASE market.



Research coverage

The market study covers the SASE market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, application, end-user and regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global SASE market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising need for a unified network security architecture with the capabilities of SD-WAN, SWG, ZTNA, and FWaaS, lack of security tools and processes, mandate to follow regulatory and data protection laws restraints (lack of awareness about cloud resources, cloud security architecture, and SD-WAN strategy), opportunities (increase in adoption of cloud-based services, growing mobile workforce), and challenges (lack of awareness among enterprises about the benefits of SASE solutions) influencing the growth of the SASE market.Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the SASE market.



Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the SASE market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the SASE market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Cisco (US), VMware (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Akamai (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudfare (US), Forcepoint (US), Check Point (US), Netskope (US), Mcafee (US), Citrix (US), Proofpoint (US), Aruba Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Verizon (US), SonicWall (US), Barracuda Networks, (US) Broadcom (US), Perimeter 81 (Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Aryaka (US), Twingate (US), Claro Enterprise Solutions (US), NordLayer, (US) Exium (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Versa Networks (US).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131704/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________