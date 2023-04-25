Global Table Top Games Market Report to 2028: Growing Popularity of Online Games Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Table Top Games Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Table Top Games Market size is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Any game commonly played on a flat surface, primarily a table, is called a table top game. Table top games include, among others, miniature wargames, board games, dice games, role-playing games, pencil & paper games, card games, and tile-laying games. Tabletop games don't have a set minimum or a maximum number of players. For beginning and intermediate players, game publishers and businesses provide a variety of miniature war games and role-playing games.



A tabletop game is a general phrase that refers to various game kinds and styles often played on a flat surface. This typically implies that they are played on top of a table so players can sit around it and enjoy themselves. However, it is not necessary. More than anything, it is meant to indicate that the game can be contained wholly in a small, flat area.



Rarely do people get up and move around or run about. Nonetheless, some 'tabletop games' can need some of this. The complexity of tabletop games varies greatly. There is only a minimum level of complexity for games. Some tabletop games are so easy to learn that one can do it while the game is still in progress, whereas some would want much explanation and practice to comprehend completely.



The most common games are board and card games, and even within those categories, players may like numerous smaller subcategories. People typically play games to pass the time, keep their minds active, and foster social interaction with friends and family. Nowadays, so many games are available that anyone can easily select the one that best suits their needs. There are games for children and families, adult party games, games for couples, and even solo games.



Market Growth Factors

Table top games aids in mental growth of children



Researches revealed that compared to novices, board game players had increased grey matter in the nucleus accumbens and decreased grey matter in the amygdala. A part of the brain called the nucleus accumbens processes environmental inputs linked to pleasurable or unpleasant experiences.

Its operation is based on the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine, which encourage inhibition and satiety. Increasing grey matter in the nucleus accumbens produces more enthusiastic and uplifting experiences. Stress reduction and an increase in serenity are caused by a decrease in grey matter in the amygdala.



The growing popularity of online table top games



People could have fun with their friends and family during the COVID-19 lockdown by playing multiplayer board games without leaving their homes. On the other hand, the development of various board games on mobile phones has opened up many new possibilities for consumers to have fun and save themselves from boredom which came in handy during the pandemic. With the introduction of table top games for smartphones, many tournaments for these games were staged across numerous platforms with a sizable prize pool. The adoption of the table top games on online platforms has surged their popularity and propelled market growth.



Market Restraining Factors

The adverse effect of the manufacturing of table top games on the environment



A significant amount of their carbon impact comes from shipping. The games are transported over great distances in shipping containers, aircraft, lorries, and vans before they arrive at various places. The game box's shrink wrap, which prevents wandering hands from swiping parts in nearby game stores, ensures the box won't open during shipping and disperse pieces, and maintains the game sparkling and scratch-free for future owners, is the major contributor to the pollution. Hence, the market growth is anticipated to get hampered due to its adverse effect on the environment.

