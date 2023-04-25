Burroughs Wellcome Fund President & CEO Elected To The American Academy Of Arts & Sciences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burroughs Welcome Fund is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Dr. Louis Muglia, has been elected as a member of the Academy of Arts & Sciences. This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Muglia’s exceptional contributions to the medical sciences and underscores the Foundation’s commitment to supporting groundbreaking work in scientific research and education.

The Academy of Arts & Sciences is one of the world’s most esteemed honorary societies, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating excellence in scholarship, research, and creative work. Its membership includes some of the most distinguished names in academia, science, and the arts, and Dr. Muglia’s induction is a testament to his unwavering commitment to advancing knowledge and understanding in these fields.

“Being elected to the Academy of Arts & Sciences is an incredible honor, and I am deeply grateful for this recognition,” said Dr. Muglia. “This recognition is the result and testimony to all the incredible mentors and colleagues I have had over the years. While I now work in the philanthropic landscape, this position allows me to pay it forward for future generations.”

Under Dr. Muglia’s leadership, the Fund has become a leading force in physician-scientist workforce issues, a better understanding of climate change, and human health, and expanded opportunities in science communications and the exploration of the interface of science and the arts. Dr. Muglia’s scientific contributions to preterm birth have been widely recognized, and he has been awarded numerous honors and accolades for his work.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Muglia’s election to the Academy of Arts & Sciences,” said Dr. Christine Seidman, chair of the Fund’s Board of Directors. “It is a testament to his scientific vision and leadership, and now to the Fund’s commitment to supporting innovative research and education.”

As a member of the Academy of Arts & Sciences, Dr. Muglia joins a distinguished group of scholars and thought leaders who are dedicated to advancing knowledge and understanding in their respective fields.

For full list of 2023 recipients, please see: https://www.amacad.org/news/2023-member-announcement