The PTFE market is projected to reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% from USD 2.9 Billion in 2023

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polytetrafluoroethylene Market by Form, Application, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390746/?utm_source=GNW

The growing demand for PTFE in China is mainly driven by the expanding manufacturing sector, which has increased the demand for PTFE-based products in various industries.



Dispersion segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2022.

PTFE aqueous dispersion concentrated liquid can be used in various applications such as dipping, coating, and spinning.It is used in general use impregnation, fabric coatings, metal coatings, conveyor belt coatings, architectural, welding equipment, tapes or sheets, customized parts, and film coatings.



It is also used as a coating for many substances in commodity industries such as stick-proof coating of frying pans and plates or rustproof coating on knives.



Coatings is expected to be the second-fastest growing application type for PTFE market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



PTFE coating is used in many industries such as automotive & aerospace, food processing, and medical devices to provide lubrication, reduce friction, and improve wear resistance.PTFE coatings improve durability and minimize friction in automotive applications.



It is widely used to improve the performance and extend the lifespan of different materials and products, making them a valuable tool for many industries.



Based on region, Asia Pacific region was the largest market for PTFE in 2022, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific was the largest market for global PTFE, in terms of value, in 2022.The market in Asia Pacific is driven by innovation.



Industrial expansion and technological developments in the region are driving the consumption of PTFE.The growth of the market is also expected to be supported by the improving global economy.



China is the key market in Asia Pacific. However, India is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period because of the high use of PTFE in various end-use industries in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Middle East & Africa-5%, and Latin America-5%

The key players in this market are include The Chemours Company (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), 3M (US), The AGC Group (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), HaloPolymer, OJSC (Moscow), Dongyue Group Limited (China), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India), Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), and Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co. Ltd.(China).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for PTFE market on the basis of form, application type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for PTFE market.



Key benefits of buying this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the PTFE market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on PTFE market offered by top players in the global PTFE market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the PTFE market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for PTFE market across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global PTFE market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the PTFE market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390746/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________