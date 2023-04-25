Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.5%

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Vertical, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 27.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cybersecurity mesh is a distributed architectural approach for scalable, adaptable, and reliable cybersecurity control that entails IT security design and implementation. Instead of erecting a single barrier around all devices, cyber security mesh involves constructing tiny, separate perimeters around each device and access point.

It enables businesses to extend security wherever required. The cybersecurity mesh facilitates the implementation of a zero-trust architecture by safeguarding all accessible systems and data regardless of location.



Many companies invest in cybersecurity mesh to improve data security and prevent hackers from manipulating diverse network components. Cybersecurity mesh solutions are gaining acceptance, particularly because of enterprises' growing security concerns and heightened awareness of sophisticated cybersecurity. Rapid economic development, increasing acceptance of cloud-based services, expanding Internet of Things (IoT) deployment, and rising need for cyber-savvy boards are driving the market's growth.



Cybersecurity mesh architecture offers a flexible and scalable approach for increasing security controls even for widely separated assets.

Its versatility makes it perfect for more modular strategies and compatible with hybrid multi-cloud systems. Cybersecurity mesh allows a more composable, flexible, and robust security infrastructure. A cybersecurity mesh enables technologies to interoperate across many supported layers, such as centralized policy management, security intelligence, and identity fabric, instead of each security solution operating in isolation.



Market Growth Factors

Cyberspace expansion increases the demand for better security solution



Cyberspace has changed during the past few decades. Historically, corporations concentrated on safeguarding the network's perimeter, ensuring that the network's inside remained a secure, trusted environment. The pandemic has dramatically boosted organizations' use of the internet. IT firms have complicated security requirements, rendering the current security architectural techniques outdated. This quickly evolving digital ecosystem needs an updated security strategy to minimize all security risks and operational burdens. The perimeter of the enterprise network has evolved. These factors are boosting market growth.



The increasing adoption of the multi-cloud based strategies



Enterprises aspire to develop a unified security posture across multi-cloud environments. Cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA) allows people and machines to connect securely from numerous locations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, channels, and diverse application generations, safeguarding the enterprise's digital assets. Hence, as CSMA safeguards the multi-cloud environment, which is becoming essential due to multi-cloud's rising adoption, the growth of the cybersecurity mesh market is expected to propel.



Market Restraining Factor

Shortage of skilled workers to employ and use cybersecurity mesh solution



Companies require competent cybersecurity workers today more than ever. Thus, many firms report that their board of directors advises raising headcount for IT and cybersecurity. After security administrators and architects, cloud security professionals and security operations analysts remain among the most sought-after positions in cybersecurity. Hence the shortage of skilled professionals, which is unable to meet the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions, is expected to hinder the cybersecurity mesh market growth.

