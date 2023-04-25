In terms of value, the agricultural films market is estimated to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2022 to USD 18.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Films Market by Type, And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05135705/?utm_source=GNW

The rising demand from the dairy production is also driving the demand for agricultural films. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies to improve the quality of agricultural films.



EVA is projected to be the fastest-growing type of the agricultural films market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The EVA type segment is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.EVA is biodegradable material and gives good flexibility, UV resistance, transparency and high tensile strength to films.



Along with its properties it is cost effective compared to other types.



Asia Pacific was the largest market and is projected to be the fastest growing region for agricultural films market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to increasing population and changing farming patterns, the Asia Pacific agricultural films market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the favorable government initiatives in nations like India, China and Japan will promote demand for agricultural films market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 28%, South America and Middle East & Africa - 12%, South America – 7%



The key players profiled in the report include Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), The BASF SE (Germany), RKW Group (Germany), Coveris (Austria), Rani Group (Finland), and The Dow Chemical Company (US).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for agricultural films based on type, application, and region and provides estimations of volume (kiloton) and value (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for agricultural films.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the agricultural films market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on agricultural films offered by top players in the global market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the agricultural films market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for agricultural films across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global agricultural films market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the agricultural films market

