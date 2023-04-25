The 3D printing market is projected to reach from USD 15.0 billion in 2023 to USD 34.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1%

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering, Process, Application, Vertical, Technology and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04998220/?utm_source=GNW



The recession’s impact on the 3D printing market has been analyzed in this study.The short-term outlook for semiconductors and materials revenues is expected to be worse in the third quarter of 2023.



Rising inflation, increasing interest rates, unemployment, and energy crises will lead to slow economic activity. As a result, end-user industries experience deterioration of their businesses, cash flow, and ability to obtain financing, delaying or canceling product purchase plans.



Industrial printer market to hold a significant share of the 3D printer market during the forecast period

Industrial printers are used for professional and production purposes in the aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, energy, jewellery, and engineering industries.Industrial printers are used to generate concept models, precision and functional prototypes, master patterns and molds for tooling, visual and functional prototypes, and real end-use parts.



These printers use powders to develop molds and parts with superior accuracy up to 28 µm layer thickness. High-performance materials, resins, metals, and alloys are mixed to develop extremely resistant, flexible, and strong parts.



FDM technology to hold the largest share of 3D printing market during the forecast period

FDM technology can produce prototypes and functional parts faster and at a low cost from various thermoplastic materials.The lead times of FDM are short (as fast as next-day delivery) due to the high availability of the technology.



A wide range of thermoplastic materials is available for prototyping and non-commercial functional applications.These materials are used to manufacture high-precision plastic components.



FDM is a clean, simple-to-use, and office-friendly 3D printing technology.It supports production-grade thermoplastics, which are mechanically and environmentally stable, and the technology is used to develop complex geometries and cavities.



Stratasys (US), Ultimaker (Netherlands), and Afinia 3D (US) are some of the leading companies providing FDM-based 3D printing systems and services.



Consumer products vertical for 3D printing market is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 3D printing market for consumer products has been growing with the rise in the adoption of desktop or personal printers.The introduction of low-cost desktop 3D printers, costing below USD 1,000, has driven the adoption of 3D printers.



Many start-up companies have entered the 3D printing industry with their services, such as designing, prototyping, or manufacturing customized functional products. Even the e-commerce giants such as Amazon (US), Staples (US), and the UPS Store (US) have entered the 3D printing market by providing customized consumer products as well as selling various branded desktop 3D printers.



Europe to hold a significant share of the 3D printing market during the forecast period

Europe is projected to hold a significantly large share for 3D printing market during the forecast period.Germany and the UK are the major countries contributing to the 3D printing market in Europe.



The technique is widely used in the consumer, aerospace, automobile, and healthcare industries.Technological advancements, increased availability of various raw materials, regulatory policies, government support, low financial requirements, and the ability to facilitate fast and accurate product development are the major factors driving the 3D printing market in Europe.



The European Space Agency (ESA) recently developed an X-Ray telescope using plasma metal deposition 3D printing.The ESA space telescope is designed to search for black holes and hot map structures to determine their physical properties.



The demonstrator parts of this telescope will be designed and 3D printed by RHP Technology, an Austrian company.



The report profiles key players in the 3D printing market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Intuitive Surgical (US), DJI (China), Daifuku (Japan), iRobot (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), JD.com Inc. (China), DeLaval (Sweden), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), and Northrop Grumman (US) among others.



