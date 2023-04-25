Global Surgical Hats Market Forecast to 2030: Increase in Surgeries and a Rising Understanding of the Value of Hygiene in Medical Settings Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Hats Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical hats market was valued at USD 534,506 million in 2022 which expected reach USD 725,113 million by 2030 at a CAGR 2.24 % from 2022-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Henry Schein Inc.

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries Inc.

SEE KATE SEW

Molnlycke Health Care AB

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Alleset

KIMKAPS LLC

Owens & Minor

Zarys International Group

O&M Halyard or its affiliates

Surgical hats are specially designed headgear used by surgeons and the supporting medical staff in operating rooms or in situations similar to these.

They are sometimes known as scrub caps or skull caps. Like scrub medical suits and gloves, scrub caps help keep the operating room sterile and the surgical surfaces clean and free of infection. Additionally, these caps can be used by anyone who wears scrubs, including professionals in the medical and dental industries.



Market Drivers



The demand for surgical hats has been rising gradually as a result of an increase in surgeries and a growing understanding of the value of hygiene in medical settings. Furthermore, health care regulating agencies have put in place stringent rules requiring medical staff to use the proper attire and equipment while performing operations. As a result, there is now more demand for surgical hats that adhere to these rules.



Moreover, the public is now more aware of the significance of infection control procedures in hospital settings as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Due to the fact that surgical hats are a crucial component of infection control procedures, this has increased demand for them.

Additionally, hospitals and healthcare facilities are spending more on equipment and supplies, such as surgical headgear, as healthcare costs continue to climb worldwide. Due to this, there is a rising requirement for surgical hats of the highest caliber for healthcare workers.



Market Restraints



The global surgical hat market trend is anticipated to be hindered throughout the forecast period by a lack of awareness regarding surgical apparel such as caps, drapes, and gowns, headgear, gloves, and other items in hospitals in countries with middle and low incomes.



Market Taxonomy

By Type

Non-woven

Cotton

Others

By Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

