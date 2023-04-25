Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano Announces Opening

PLANO, Texas, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals , a state-of-the-art system of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announced the opening of its Plano location. At Reunion, rehabilitation specialists care for patients with debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.



Over the past several weeks, CEO of Reunion Plano Ty Burgess closely collaborated with rehabilitation physicians; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; and hospital support staff in preparation for the opening. Today, Burgess says that he is grateful for the opportunity “to be part of a remarkable organization such as Reunion” and “to provide the very best outcomes” for patients in the Plano community.

The Reunion Plano team will use innovative technologies and therapies to offer superior and individualized care to patients in need of rehabilitative support. The Plano location has 48 private patient suites, two large hi-tech therapy gyms, and large common areas where patients can visit with family and friends. This unique and patient-focused design emblemizes Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals’ dedication to exceptional and personalized care for all patients.

The Plano team looks forward to supporting patients during every step of recovery. By developing and creating industry-leading programs with the top caregivers in the area, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano provides patients the specialized treatment options they need to regain their confidence and return to their communities with as much independence as possible. To learn more about Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano, please visit https://reunionrehabhospital.com/locations/plano/.

About America Development & Investments

Founded in 2001, America Development & Investments, LLC focuses on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, it has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate. Within the last 18 years, America Development & Investments has completed more than 80 projects – on time and under budget – from site selection and entitlements to design, construction, development, management, and disposition of properties. Other projects include office, mixed-use, sports clubs, and office-warehouse sites.

For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com .

About Reunion IRF

Reunion IRF is a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States.

For more information visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital in their community. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com , find us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook .

