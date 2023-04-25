Indoor Air Purification Market Growth And Industry Analysis For The Forecast Period 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Indoor Air Purification Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the indoor air purification market forecasts the global indoor air purification market size to grow from $21.7 billion in 2022 to $23.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%. The global indoor air purification system market size is then expected to grow to $33.2 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%.



The rising prevalence of airborne diseases is likely to drive the indoor air purification industry forward. Airborne infections are spread by pathogenic germs released from diseased people into the air. Indoor air filtration systems are often used to protect the air within residential and commercial buildings by capturing and eliminating airborne particles that increase the risk of sickness, such as allergies, dust, and lint, in order to improve air quality. According to a study from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, a national public health agency based in the United States, around 264 mumps cases were recorded by 39 jurisdictions in 2022. As a result, the rising prevalence of airborne diseases is propelling the demand for indoor plant for air purification.

Major players in the market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N V, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Dyson Limited.

Product innovation is a significant trend in the market. Major players in the indoor air purification market are focusing on providing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position. Dyson Limited, a UK-based firm that sells air purifiers and home appliances, for example, announced the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and the Dyson Purifier Cool in October 2022, a new air purifier with hot and cold air output and HEPA filtration. Both the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and the Dyson Purifier Cool have improved HEPA filters based on the new HEPA H13 standard that can capture 99.5% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, viruses, pollen, mould spores, and the H1N1 virus, as well as improved acoustics that are 20% quieter than their predecessors.

According to the air purifier market analysis, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2022. The regions covered in the global indoor air purification market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global indoor air purifier market segmentation is categorized by product into dust collectors and vacuums, fume and smoke collectors, mist eliminators, bad odor and harmful gasses, fire and emergency exhaust, viruses and fungus; by technology into HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, ionic filters, other technologies; by function into manual, sensor; by distribution channel into direct selling, e-commerce, supermarkets or hypermarkets, specialty stores; by application into industrial, commercial and residential.

Indoor Air Purification Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the indoor air purification market size, indoor air purification market segments, indoor air purification market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

