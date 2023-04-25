Underground Mining Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 20.5 Billion, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: Between 2023 and 2033, the underground mining equipment market is expected to grow at a low CAGR of 2.3%. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 16.37 billion in 2023, with a market share of US$ 20.55 billion by 2033.



The expanding mining operations around the world due to the rising population are transforming mining methods. The use of autonomous machines and vehicles along with advanced sensory technology is flourishing the sales of underground mining equipment.

The integration of smart technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, IoT deployment, and machine learning is making this equipment more capable. This increases the overall productivity and efficiency of the mining plant.

The application of autonomous vehicles for digging has reduced the chance of accidents, making it more human-friendly. Alongside this, the coal mine backfilling operations around the world have fueled the demand for the latest machinery

The higher threat of underground mining on earth has led market vendors to experiment with the equipment to reduce the damage value while mining. The advanced sensory technology with operational memory is making the mining activity easy and fast.



Get a Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6296

Key Points

The United States market leads the underground mining equipment market in terms of market share in North America. The North American region held a market share of 10.0% in 2022. The growth in this region is attributed to the increased number of coal mines along with the mining companies working alongside the government. The United Kingdom’s underground mining equipment market is another significant market in the European region. The market thrives at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the stringent government safety norms and the major integration of AI and ML in mining equipment such as smart vehicles. The Chinese underground mining equipment market is anticipated to thrive at an average CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to larger ore reserves including lead and silver. The mining loaders lead the product type segment as it holds a market share of 10.3% in 2023. The growth is attributed to the enhanced safety proposition and operational efficiency. Based on the mining technique type, the hard rock mining segment leads as it holds a major global share of 69.5% in 2023. The growth is attributed to higher effective results along with easy digging methods.



Competitive Landscape

The key vendors work on weaponizing their equipment with the latest smart technologies along with new product launches like autonomous vehicles. Key competitors and also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments

Hitachi Construction Machinery and Wenco International Mining Systems have developed the “ConSite Mine” that is expected to resolve issues at mine sites through a monitoring mining machine on a 24/7 basis.

Boart Longyear Ltd has created a Veracio entity that takes orebody data AI to another level as it empowers miners to dig deeper with the help of sensory data.

Key Players

Caterpillar Inc.

Sandvik AB

Epiroc AB

Komatsu Ltd

Boart Longyear Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr Group

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd

Volvo Construction Equipment

Schmidt, Kranz & Co. Gmbh

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6296

Underground Mining Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type:

Mining Loaders

Mining Trucks

Mining Drills

Mining Bolters

Mining Shearer



Continuous Miners:

Mining Excavators & Shovels

Mining Scalers

Mining Technique:

Soft Rock Mining

Hard Rock Mining



End Users:

Mining Operators

Rental Service Provider

Key Regions Covered:

North America UNITED STATES Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

APEJ China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

MEA GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East Asia (MEA)





Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/underground-mining-equipment-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Underground Mining Equipment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Mining Technique

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Mining Technique, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Mining Technique, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Mining Technique, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Mining Technique, 2023 to 2033

Ask for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6296



Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Plate Heat Exchanger Market Demand: The global plate heat exchanger market value reached US$ 3,961.7 million in 2022. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), global plate heat exchanger sales are likely to surge at 4.6% CAGR.

Downhole Tractor Market Growth: The global downhole tractor market is anticipated at US$ 3.4 billion in 2022. The sector is gaining pace as companies provide technologically improved downhole tractors with various integrated technologies.

Marine Radar Market Revenue: The global marine radar market is anticipated at US$ 1.34 billion in 2022. The sector is gaining pace as companies provide technologically improved marine radar with various wireless technologies.

USA Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast: The USA hydrogen electrolyzer market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2033. It is anticipated to reach a valuation of about US$ 790.8 million by 2033.

Power Management System Market Research: Registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.9%, the global power management system market is set to reach US$ 3,618.7 million in 2023.

Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Review: The global vertical immersion pumps market is projected to expand, with a Y-o-Y growth of 3.7% in 2022. The market is likely to reach US$ 3,786.2 million in 2023.

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Analysis: Demand in the passenger boarding bridge market is projected to increase at 8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Rapid automation and increasing focus on safety measures in the aviation industry is propelling the demand for passenger boarding bridges.

Compact Construction Equipment Market Outlook: The valuation of the total sales of compact construction equipment in the year 2023 is estimated to be US$ 224.1 billion. The global compact construction equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.

United Kingdom Photovoltaic Mounting System Market Share: The United Kingdom photovoltaic mounting system market value reached US$ 678.0 million in 2022. Overall photovoltaic mounting system sales in the country are set to soar at 8.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Aseptic Processing Market Size: The global aseptic processing market size is anticipated to reach US$ 158,571 million by 2033. It is likely to cross a valuation of around US$ 83,124 million in 2023.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: Underground Mining Equipment Market to Reach US$ 18.8 Bn in 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI