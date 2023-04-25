The global sterile filtration market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2028 from USD 8.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterile Filtration Market by Product, Application, Membrane, Pore Size, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03765457/?utm_source=GNW

This has increased the adoption of sterile filtration across the pharmaceutical sector, thus driving the market growth.



The raw material filtration sub-segment accounted for the second largest share of the application segment during the forecast period

In 2022, the raw material filtration segment was the second-largest and fastest-growing application segment in the global sterile filtration market.The increasing focus of regulatory bodies on ensuring the safety of the manufacturing processes has made raw material filtration a crucial process.



The process analytical technology (PAT) initiative from the FDA and the resulting supervision of industry players plays a critical role in ensuring quality control of raw materials in the pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. This is a major factor driving the growth of this application segment.



Europe: The second largest region in the sterile filtration market

The region is witnessing increasing investments to develop biologics, drugs, and advanced dosage forms and the impending patent expiration of several blockbuster drugs, implying a rise in patent applications. Owing to this, several companies in the region are focusing on R&D that is boosting the demand for sterile filters which is expected to drive the sterile filtration market in Europe during the forecast period.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%



