Global Blepharoplasty Market Report: Sector is Expected to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.27%

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blepharoplasty Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blepharoplasty market size was valued at $ 3,854.64 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $ 6,202.67 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

London Bridge Plastic Surgery

Lumenis

Abbvie Inc.

LightScalpel

Grand Aespio Inc.

Medtronic plc

Surgical Holdings Ltd.

Siram Medical Ltd

Medline Industries Inc.

M A Corporation

The eyelids can be made to look better by a procedure known as blepharoplasty. It can be done for both aesthetic and practical reasons and involves removing extra skin, muscle, and/or fat from the upper or lower eyelids.



The surgery can be done under local anesthesia with sedation or general anesthesia and is commonly done on an outpatient basis. Depending on the complexity of the procedure, recovery times vary, but patients can typically resume normal activities in a week or two.

The appearance of bags under the eyes and droopy or sagging eyelids, which can make a person appear older or exhausted, can be improved with blepharoplasty. In situations where a person's ability to see is hampered by sagging skin on the top eyelids, it can also improve vision.



Market Drivers



The primary purpose of eyelid surgery, is to improve the appearance of the eyes by treating flabby or droopy eyelids and other eyelid abnormalities. By removing extra fatty deposits, blepharoplasty can lessen the puffiness around the eyes. As a result, the prevalence of these disorders is rising, which is fueling demand for eyelid surgery and fostering growth.



Additionally, due to its numerous benefits over conventional surgical approaches, surgeons are increasingly embracing non-surgical technology for eyelid surgery. Modern technology techniques alleviate these drawbacks of traditional surgeries, which involve surgical procedures, anesthesia, and a protracted recuperation period.

For instance, contemporary technologies using non-invasive, cost-effective plasma exegesis procedures give immediate results. Over the course of the projected period, such technological breakthroughs are anticipated to drive the market.



Growth is anticipated to be aided by the rising prevalence of eye-related issues, particularly in the senior population. Globally, eye disorders include droopy eyes, impaired vision, and wrinkles near the eyes are on the rise, which is driving demand for specialized procedures. In the end, this will increase demand during the projection period. Moreover, the market is expanding due to consumer need for better looks.



Market Restraints



High cost is a significant restraint that could impede market expansion for the entire projection period. Blepharoplasty surgery can be expensive, which may render some patients unable to afford it.



Furthermore, Surgery always includes some risk, and blepharoplasty is no different. Blepharoplasty has some potential risks such as infection, hemorrhage, and scarring, which are anticipated to restrain market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3854.64 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6202.67 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Taxonomy

By Gender

Male

Female

By Type

Upper Eyelid Blepharoplasty

Lower Eyelid Blepharoplasty

Combination Eyelid Surgery

By Service Provider

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

By Region

North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ozenf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment