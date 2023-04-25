Global Insect Pest Control Market Forecast to 2030: Increased Desire to Produce more Crops while also Enhancing Their Yields Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insect Pest Control Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Insect Pest Control Market was valued at USD 17.78 billion in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 29.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

ADAMA (Israel)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Rentokil Initial plc (U.K.)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan)

Ensystex (U.S.)

Aptive Environmental (U.S.)

PelGar International (U.K.)

Anticimex (Sweden)

The management and control of insect dispersal through the application of various techniques are known as insect pest control. With the help of this technique, individuals can be protected against insect infestation as well as trees, timber, and crop production. Pests are typically unwelcome organisms that could be dangerous to both human and property health. Physical control procedures, biological control procedures, chemical control procedures, and other control procedures are just a few of the many control measures used.



Market Drivers



Although labels occasionally allow the use of kerosene, crop oil, diesel fuel, or any other light oil as a carrier, liquid formulations are typically combined with water.

There are many different kinds of liquid pesticide formulations, including aerosols, low-concentration solutions, ready-to-use invert emulsions, emulsifiable concentrates, ultra-low volumes, and others.

Throughout the forecast period, the market is expected to rise because of the increased desire to produce more crops while also enhancing their yields. Residential owners' growing desire for biopesticides to maintain a high-quality and secure environment prompts termite and pest control prevention services to set up sustainable products, which in turn spurs the market's expansion.

The growth of the potential pest control solution in this industry was also a result of the expansion of comprehensive pest management services, which include general pest treatment, mosquito & termite inspections, and bed bug control. Thus, during the projection period, the growth in residential construction will contribute to an increase in demand for insect pest control.



Market Restraints



Manufacturers of environments and industrial processes are subject to severe regulatory regulations in the field of environmental protection. Also, these vary based on county policies. The use of insect pest management is regulated by environmental, health, and insect pest control agencies in many nations. Governments scrutinize the regulations governing the purchase, use, registration, formulation, and disposal of pesticides.

For instance, in the United States, the registration process includes fulfilling the requirements of the Federal Food, Cosmetic, and Drug Act and the Federal Insecticide Act. Due to the numerous tests and certifications required, registration fees for insect pest management services are high. Service providers are also hindered by lengthy testing procedures because the lengthy approval process may harm businesses' chances of obtaining patent protection.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation

By Insect Type

Termites

Cockroaches

Bedbugs

Mosquitoes

Flies

Ants

Others

Beetles

Wasps

Fleas

Form

Dry

Liquid

By Control Method

Chemical Control Methods

Physical Control Methods

Biological Control Methods

Other Control Methods

Environmental Services and Radiation

By Application

Commercial and Industrial

Residential

Livestock Farms

Others

Post-Harvest Application and Transportation

By Mode of Application

Sprays

Traps

Baits

By Formulation

Liquid Formulation

Emulsifiable Concentrate (EC)

Aerosol (A)

Others

Dry Formulation

Granules (G)

Wettable Powders (WP)

Soluble Powders (SP)

Others

