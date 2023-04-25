New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recombinant Proteins Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450833/?utm_source=GNW





The Recombinant Proteins Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





The rising prevalence and incidence of chronic illnesses, technological innovation, and expanding RandD investments by key companies are the primary drivers driving the growth of the recombinant proteins market. Increased awareness of chronic illnesses among the general public and governments is predicted to improve the market for recombinant goods. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), chronic illnesses are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for over 60% of all fatalities.





The increased frequency of chronic illnesses is one of the major factors impacting the market. Diabetes, cancer, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular disease are only a handful of the most common chronic diseases. According to Globocan forecasts, the number of cancer cases would rise from 19.3 million in 2020 to 24.6 million in 2030. Furthermore, by 2030, there will be 587 million diabetics globally. Chronic illnesses account for over 80% of mortality in middle- and low-income countries. Chronic illnesses are expected to affect more than 49% of the population in the U.S. by 2025. Strokes and heart problems account for 30% of all fatalities in the U.S.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the recombinant proteins market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the recombinant proteins market?



• How will each recombinant proteins submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each recombinant proteins submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading recombinant proteins markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the recombinant proteins projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of recombinant proteins projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the recombinant proteins market?



• Where is the recombinant proteins market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the recombinant proteins market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 353-page report provides 146 tables and 248 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the recombinant proteins market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising recombinant proteins prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product and Services Outlook



• Products



- Cytokines and Growth Factors: Interferons (IFNs), Interleukins (ILs), Others



- Antibodies



- Enzymes: Kinases Enzymes, Metabolic Enzymes, Others



- Recombinant Regulatory Protein



- Hormones



- Virus Antigens



- Immune Checkpoint Proteins



- Others



• Services





Application Outlook



• Biopharmaceutical Production



- Biologics



- Vaccines



- Cell and Gene Therapies



- Others



• Drug Discovery and Development



• Research



• Diagnostics



• Others





Host Cell Outlook



• Mammalian Systems



• Bacterial Cells



• Yeast and Fungi



• Insect Cells



• Others





End-user Outlook



• Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



• CROs



• Academic and Research Institutes



• Diagnostic Laboratories



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abcam Plc



• Abnova Corporation



• Avantor Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Bio-Techne



• Enzo Biochem Inc.



• GenScript



• Merck KGaA



• PerkinElmer, Inc.



• Proteintech Group, Inc.



• RayBiotech Life, Inc.



• Sino Biological Inc.



• STEMCELL Technologies



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





Overall world revenue for Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$3,079.9 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 350+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product and services, application, host cell, end-user, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 22 key national markets – See forecasts for the Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450833/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________