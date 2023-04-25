Lowey Dannenberg Notifies LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) (“LivePerson” or the “Company”) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired LivePerson securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 24, 2023, a complaint was filed against LivePerson and certain of its officers alleging that the Defendants made statements that were materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company’s business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) the Company’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose WildHealth’s suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, LivePerson’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in LivePerson’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or via email at investigations@lowey.com. You can also read more about the lawsuit here.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before June 23, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

