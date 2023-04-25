New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450831/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Demand for Alternative Drug Delivery Methods Coupled with Advancements In Product Development Driving Market Growth



Some of the major forces propelling the nasal drug delivery technology market include surge in demand for better drug delivery methods, and advancements in product packing and development. Furthermore, rising prevalence of allergic rhinitis and increasing cases of asthma are expected to propel market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of generic nasal delivery drugs coupled with new launches are expected to further boost market growth. Developing a successful nasal drug product requires expertise in a variety of areas, including formulation development, device design, clinical trial design, regulatory compliance, and commercialization. Market players are entering into strategic partnerships such as agreement and mergers to meet the growing market demand for effective nasal drugs. Many pharmaceutical companies developing a nasal drug product are partnering with a device manufacturer to design and manufacture a nasal delivery device that is optimized for the specific drug formulation.





On the other hand, production of pharmaceutical products is subject to strict consumer safety regulations. Before a product is finally marketed, lengthy and laborious processes are typically required for medical device and medicine approvals. Companies who engage in significant RandD to introduce new items to the market typically find this to be a hurdle. These stringent regulations are anticipated to hinder the growth of this market over the forecast period.





Complications with Nasal Drug Overuse Likely to Challenge Market Growth



Overuse of nasal drugs can lead to a variety of side effects, some of which can be serious. Rebound congestion, nosebleed, and irritation of nasal membrane are some of the side effects of nasal spray overuse. Many people mistakenly believe that nasal sprays are safe to use since they are widely accessible as over-the-counter medications, and they are ignorant of the potential side effects and addiction linked to them. Regular nasal spray users are prone to developing a habit of abusing the medicine. When their symptoms get worse, people take the prescription more frequently, which frequently results in rhinitis medicamentosa, a disorder. This frequently leads to a condition known as septal perforation—a hole in the inner wall of the nose—in situations of misuse.





Segments Covered in the Report





Container



• Pressurized Containers



• Non-pressurized Containers





System



• Nasal Bi Dose



• Nasal Multi Dose



• Nasal Unidose





Dosage Form



• Nasal Spray



• Nasal Drops and Liquids



• Nasal Gels



• Nasal Powder



• Others





Application



• Respiratory Diseases



- Allergic Rhinitis



- Nasal Congestion



- Asthma



- Others



• Non-respiratory Diseases



- Alzheimer’s



- Cardiovascular Disorders



- Neuropsychiatry



- Others





End-users



• Home Health Care



• Hospitals



• Specialty Clinics



• Vaccination Centres



• Ambulatory Surgical Centres



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 29 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Netherlands



• Switzerland



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Singapore



• Thailand



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Chile



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Turkey



• Egypt



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AptarGroup, Inc



• AstraZeneca PLC



• Bayer AG



• Becton, Dickinson, and Company



• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.



• Flo Nasal Solution



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



• HandT Presspart



• Johnson and Johnson



• Merck and Co., Inc.



• Naveh Pharma Ltd



• Nemera



• Novartis AG



• Neurelis Inc.



• OptiNose, Inc.



• Pfizer Inc.



• PendoPharm Inc.



• Recipharm AB



• Teleflex, Inc.



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





