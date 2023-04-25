Global Electronic Adhesives Market Outlook to 2028: Increasing Research in Developing High-performance Adhesives for Mounting Miniaturized Device Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Adhesives Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides deep insight into the Industrial market's current and future state across various regions. The study comprehensively analyses the Electronic Adhesives market. The report examines the market drivers and restraints and the impact of COVID-19 on the market growth in detail.

The study covers and includes emerging market trends, development, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with prominent companies and profiles, including their market shares and projects.

Henkel AG - Co. KGaA

The Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

The 3M Company

BASF SE

Alent plc

KYOCERA Chemical Corporation

Hitachi Chemical co., ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Indium Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Sika AG

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Permabond LLC

MAPEI S.p.A.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Covestro AG

Beardow Adams

Electronic Adhesives are a fragment of the electronic components worn in the manufacturer and assembly of electronic circuits and products. According to the report, the global Electronic Adhesives market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

Factors like surface mount technology extensively use electronics adhesives in electronics assembling to mount electronic parts to the upper layer of the printed circuit board are expected to drive the Electronic Adhesives market growth in the forecasted period. Further, the demand for Electronic Adhesives is growing in the automotive industry due to the quick use of electronic components in several automotive parts is expected to drive the demand for the Electronic Adhesives market in the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the technological innovations & advances in end-user sectors fuel the need for Electronic Adhesives, thereby raising the expansion of the Electronic Adhesives market in the forecasted period. However, substantial installation prices involved in product assembly and lamination and packaging of advanced machinery are hindering the development of the electronic adhesive market. The matured market for electronic sealants in developed countries and changes in currency exchange rates are expected to hinder the market in the forecasted period.



Electronics adhesives find applications in various end-use applications such as mobiles and telecommunication, desktop and networks, televisions, home appliances, automotive electronics, aerospace and defense, analytical & measurement instruments, and medical equipment.



Electronic assembly uses electronics adhesives extensively in surface-mount technology to mount electronic components to the printed circuit board's surface. Surface mounting, also known as chip bonding, is the prime application of adhesives in the electronics sector.

Electronic sealants are implemented for both wave soldering and reflow soldering processes, and these compounds have superior electrical conductivity and are safe to distribute. The method consists of placing surface mount devices on beads or dots of UV curing sealants and curing the adhesive to firmly and securely hold down the device at the required place during further processing of the produced electronic equipment.

Surface mounting adhesives perform as processing support by having the mount devices until permanent attachment by soldering and providing stress relief to soldering parts to prevent failure of electric connections. The characteristics of Electronic Adhesives required for surface mounting are long shelf life, rapid curing, high strength, non-stringing, good flexibility, and electrical features after curing.

Single-component systems are chosen for these applications to avoid viscosity changes, air entrapment, and pot life. The function of these Electronics Adhesives also differs depending on the application, and they can either be electrically conductive or non-conductive and thermally conductive.

The increasing research in developing high-performance adhesives for mounting miniaturized devices in the electronics industry is expected to increase the market during the forecasted period.

Next-generation wireless 5G infrastructure networks are planned to raise mobile broadband speeds and add the capability for 4K/8K video streaming, Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), and mission-critical applications. Electronic adhesives are utilized to manufacture and protect high-performance electronic devices that are used in these network solutions. The demand for mobile electronic and telecommunication devices drives the market for electronic adhesives.



The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and will likely continue controlling the Electronic Adhesives market during the forecasted period. The rising demand for safety features, stability, comfort, and high performance drives the need for electrification in automobiles, propelling electronic adhesives.

Besides semiconductor applications in automobiles, thermally conductive adhesives are the most accepted in automotive electronics, wherein they are utilized for attachment and thermal management. Electronics adhesives are utilized in many automotive systems, including engine status displays, power electronic modules, anti-theft systems, collision avoidance systems, and LED packaging.

The positive prospects for electric vehicles are boosting the sales of electronics adhesives during the forecasted period. The appearing trends of lightweight electronic products and vehicles are enhancing the demand for cyanoacrylate electronic adhesives. Advances in complex automobile designs with different lightweight substrates and innovative self-adhesive labels and packaging are predicted to drive the need for more convenient application systems.

Advancement in technology with the implementation of safety regulations for electronic applications is anticipated to propel the development of the electronic adhesives market. Electrically conductive adhesives are a great replacement for conventional tin-lead solders, as they offer better efficiency and are more cost-effective.

The presentation of new solid-state semiconductor technologies in industrial and consumer applications will probably speed up the global market extension. Applications like wire tracking, potting & encapsulation of components, conformal coatings of circuit boards, and bonding of surface mount components require various products such as adhesives for bonding purposes.

Increased demand for computers, laptops, smartphones, household appliances, industrial & power equipment, control & navigation systems, and aerospace monitoring & testing equipment requires many adhesive products. Companies are investing more in using microelectronic devices in niche applications, which is expected to propel the growth of the Electronics Adhesive market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends - Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Regulatory Policies

3.6 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Competition in the Industry

4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.5 Threat of substitute products



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Thermal Conductive

5.1.2 Electrically Conductive

5.1.3 UV Curing

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Conformal Coatings

5.2.2 Surface Mounting

5.2.3 Encapsulation

5.2.4 Wire Tacking

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By End-use Industry

5.3.1 Consumer Hardware

5.3.2 IT Hardware

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Conclusions and Recommendations

