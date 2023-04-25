Howard’s Appoints Jim Leonetti to Board of Directors

LA HABRA, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced the appointment of James (Jim) Leonetti to its Board of Directors. Formerly CFO for BakerCorp and Commercial Capital Bank, and currently an Adjunct Professor with the University of Southern California’s Leventhal School of Accounting, Leonetti brings deep experience in the financial industry to the Board, including in the areas of financial structure, risk management and corporate governance. As an independent Board member, Leonetti will focus on supporting Howard’s financial control efforts and operations, using his background to suggest ways to mitigate risk and manage operations for Howard’s corporate practices.



“We are confident that Jim will be a valuable asset to our board of directors,” said John Riddle, Chairman of the Board at Howard’s. “His expertise in financial regulations and oversight, as well as his familiarity with risk management strategies, are ideally suited to Howard’s current ongoing growth as we continue to expand our reach throughout California and into the Western states. We are grateful to have Jim join our team of outstanding advisors.”

A Southern California native, Leonetti, a graduate of the University of Southern California, has served as a CPA and CFO for several high-profile corporate and commercial positions in banking, real estate and mortgage. From his time with CB Richard Ellis to his role with BakerCorp (now a subsidiary of United Rentals), a market leader in tank, pump, filtration and shoring equipment rentals in North America and Europe. Leonetti spent nearly 16 years volunteering on the Board of Directors for Covenant House California, serving as Board Chair from 2012 to 2015.

Leonetti has now come full circle, sharing his knowledge as a Professor of Accounting at USC’s Leventhal School of Accounting, within the Marshall School of Business. In 2022 Leonetti was awarded a USC Diamond Teaching Award for Excellence in the Master of Accounting (MAcc) core program, selected by Leventhal graduate-level students.

“I’m excited to be joining the renowned experts on Howard’s Board of Directors,” said Leonetti. “Howard’s is a long-time recognized brand in Southern California, and given the breadth of its reach, it’s an honor to be part of its ongoing success. In looking at Howard’s explosive growth over the last few years, and their ongoing market trajectory, I look forward to contributing to their finance and risk management profile.”

Howard’s Continued Growth

Howard’s anticipates capturing 10-15 percent of the Southern California appliance retail market by 2024 and is well-positioned for regional development across the Western United States into new markets. In addition to its large showrooms located throughout Southern California, Howard’s is on the fast track to roll out additional Experience Centers including the recent openings of the Agoura Hills and Murrieta locations. For more information about Howard’s, visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 76 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 17 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, Howard’s goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their homes.

