Global Gastric Buttons Market Forecast to 2028: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes and Gastrointestinal Diseases Drives Growth

The gastric buttons market size is expected to grow from US$ 400.0 million in 2022 to US$ 617.9 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Avanos Medical Inc

Medicina Ltd

danumed Medizintechnik GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp

QMD

Nutricia Ltd

Shin-Etsu Polymer Europe BV

Applied Medical Technology Inc

Fresenius Kabi AG

Vygon (UK) Ltd

The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases, and the rising geriatric population.

A gastrostomy button (G-button) is used to feed or give medicine to a child or adult through a gastrostomy, which is a surgical opening through the skin of the abdomen to the stomach. A gastrostomy button is made of nonreactive silastic components. The button has a balloon on the inside that holds it in place. Patients who require long-term or permanent enteral feeding are considered for a gastrostomy feeding tube or gastrostomy button placement .



Primary placement of low-profile gastrostomy buttons (LPBs) is safer, and it provides a better outcome compared to long gastrostomy tubes (LGTs). Low-profile balloon gastrostomy tubes have a compact design and are often preferred due to their aesthetic appearance and ease of replacement.

Low-profile buttons are preferred in pediatric patients at higher risk of accidentally pulling on longer tubing or dislodging their tube. Low-profile tubes are sized based on the caliber of the access tube and the stem length .



Companies are focusing on introducing low-profile buttons to enhance delivery systems. These devices are likely to offer benefits such as flexibility to be placed via a mature gastrostomy tract and are available as an initial placement option, the extension set attached make feeding easier over long gastrostomy tubes (LGTs). The industry players are engaged in the utilization of advanced technology to develop low-profile buttons.

Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies to Provide Growth Opportunities for Market



The demand for better delivery systems, enteral feeding in-home care settings, and enteral nutrition (EN) is expected to increase the sales of gastric buttons. Leading market players are increasing their penetration across emerging markets by expanding their distribution networks and augmenting manufacturing capabilities.

Emerging markets in India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for key gastric button manufacturers in the years to come. This can be attributed to the rise in the aging population; high prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases; increased disposable income; improved healthcare infrastructure; and growth of medical tourism in these countries.



Asia Pacific has become a business-friendly and adaptable hub due to relatively less stringent regulations. As the US and European markets mature, most players are shifting their focus to emerging markets. High investments in life science and health research in emerging countries play a key role in upgrading the latest technologies in these countries. This factor, in turn, will support the inclination toward gastric button use



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $400 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $617.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Gastric Buttons Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Gastric Buttons Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Gastric Buttons Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, and Gastrointestinal Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complications Associated with Gastric Buttons

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Preference for Low Profile Tubes

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Gastric Buttons Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Gastric Buttons Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Gastric Buttons Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Offerings

7.1 Overview

7.2 Gastric Buttons Market Revenue Share, by Offerings (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Products

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Products: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Accessories

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Accessories: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Button Feeding Set

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Button Feeding Set: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Button Decompression Set

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Button Decompression Set: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Others

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Others: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Gastric Buttons Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By Usage

8.1 Overview

8.2 Gastric Buttons Market Revenue Share, by Usage (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Enteral Nutrition

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Enteral Nutrition: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Medication

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Medication: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Fluids

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Fluids: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Gastric Buttons Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Applications

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Gastric Buttons Market, by Applications, 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Children

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Children Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Adults

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Adults Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Gastric Buttons Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Gastric Buttons Market, by End User, 2021 & 2028 (%)

10.3 Hospitals

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Clinics

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Gastric Buttons Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gastric Buttons Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Gastric Buttons Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies in the Gastric Buttons Market

13.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Organic Growth Strategies

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix

