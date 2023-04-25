Results of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Ghent, Belgium, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release – regulated information

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, held its annual and an extraordinary shareholders' meeting today at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the Company’s seat. The legally required presence quorum was reached for the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the meetings. All documents relating to the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on the website of the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.



