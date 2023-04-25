Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces appointment Joël Gorsele as CEO

English Dutch French

The supervisory board of Intervest appoints Joël Gorsele as chief executive officer.



Joël has more than 15 years of real estate experience within various management, commercial and financial positions. As chief investment officer (cio), Joël has led the investment team in recent years, resulting in the growth of Intervest’s logistics property portfolio.



With this appointment, the supervisory board endorses the #connect2025 strategy with a continued focus on the logistics real estate segment and intensified asset rotation, within the framework of the ESG ambitions.











Attachment