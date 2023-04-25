New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Psychedelic Drugs: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450838/?utm_source=GNW





It also discusses market the competitive scenarios that will form the base data for qualitative analysis and market estimates.



In this report, the global market for psychedelic drugs is segmented into four geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia and RoW (South America, the Middle East and Africa).



Summary:

The global market for psychedelic drugs reached $REDACTED billion in 2021.This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



Growing scientific support for the benefits of psychedelic drugs, regulatory advancements supporting the development of psychedelic drugs, and increasing patient and physician acceptance of these drugs are key growth drivers of the market.However, the side effects of these drugs could hinder market growth.



This report segments the global market by drug type, application and geographic region.Based on drug type, the market is categorized into ketamine, gamma-hydroxybutyric (GHB) and others.



Ketamine currently dominates the market and accounted for $REDACTED billion in sales in 2021. The market for GHB is expected to show a CAGR of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



Based on application, the market is segmented into resistant depression and anxiety, opiate addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, narcolepsy and others.



By geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).In 2021 the North American market for psychedelic drugs was valued at $REDACTED billion, representing approximately REDACTED% of the global market.



Key growth drivers include the presence of leading global companies, manufacturing infrastructure, favorable political and economic environments, and the rising demand for these drugs for treating addiction and depression.Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing regional market.



It was valued at $REDACTED million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.

