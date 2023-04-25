Global Data Center Construction Market 2023: Increasing Number of Connected IoT Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Construction Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Tier Type, End-Use, Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Construction Market size is expected to reach $305.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Data center construction is the collective operation of physically building a data center facility. The main goal is to plan and construct a data center with the appropriate capacity, disaster-resilient systems, and an effective layout to carry out all required operations. Backup power sources, data transmission links, security equipment, fire suppression systems, and air conditioning are typically included in the infrastructure.



Construction of data centers as per proper planning ensures that every resource is used to its fullest potential and that every environmental factor is considered. A data center is utilized to address IT-related computer equipment and systems. Under the flooring and the tiles, air can circulate owing to the data center's structure. Data volumes have also increased with a large increase in internet usage, sophisticated software development &installation methods, and a rise in the number of equipment connected to both public and private networks.



In essence, a facility's design, planning, and building are all included in the construction process. IT infrastructure, several ancillary expenditures, power distribution, and cooling solutions are all included in the data center construction. The demand for data center building is expanding due to rising data consumption and industry demand for cloud computing.



Continual investments in building hyperscale structures, which house cooling equipment, IT infrastructure, and power products, are also predicted to occur in the market. The industry for data center building is expected to increase as public cloud providers like Facebook, Google, and Amazon continue to spend on modernizing their current infrastructure.



The Internet of Things (IoT) is a setting in which various electronic gadgets, including computers, electric meters, televisions, air conditioners, and mobile phones, are connected to computers and networks. Due to minimal human involvement, gadgets can now consume, exchange, and generate data. One element anticipated to propel the data center construction market is IoT device creation and rising use.

Data centers have emerged to meet the need to store this data due to the substantial information exchange among devices. Many billions of connected IoT devices contribute to the production of more data and are anticipated to increase the demand for data center construction. Therefore, in the coming years, the expansion of the IoT industry will directly influence the expansion of the data center construction market.



The number of data centers being created worldwide has significantly increased due to large investments being made in new expansion and construction by top data center service providers. Real estate, as well as investment firms, are encouraged to purchase data centers by the developed nations' data center industry. Such purchases typically result in expansion plans, which strengthen market growth.

With unanticipated demand from both existing as well as new clients in data centers, the majority of expenditures will be concentrated on the expansion of the edge data center sector. Hence, the increasing number of data center projects worldwide and the improved battery technology are propelling the market's growth.



The effects on the environment are extensive, affecting biodiversity, climate change, pollution, and natural resources. Despite the complexity of the problems, there are several chances for growth and long-lasting beneficial effects. Small and medium-sized businesses might not establish a new data center because of the high expense of building one.

The vendor's attention is directed at areas with lower construction prices. Therefore, these limitations may restrict the growth of the data center construction market in the coming years.

