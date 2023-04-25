IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – March 2023

English French

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2023.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.883 trillion at the end of March 2023. Assets increased by $15.3 billion or 0.8% compared to February 2023. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $3.4 billion in March 2023.

ETF assets totalled $337.1 billion at the end of March 2023. Assets increased by $9.2 billion or 2.8% compared to February 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $6.8 billion in March 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2023 Feb. 2023 Mar. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced (4,167 ) (945 ) 257 (9,512 ) 8,419 Equity (1,982 ) 423 1,104 (2,228 ) 8,733 Bond 497 2,365 (511 ) 6,324 (317 ) Specialty 427 114 175 1,188 1,049 Total Long-term Funds (5,225 ) 1,957 1,024 (4,227 ) 17,884 Total Money Market Funds 1,823 1,301 102 4,222 392 Total (3,402 ) 3,258 1,126 (6 ) 18,276





Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2023 Feb. 2023 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 903.7 898.5 985.0 880.6 Equity 683.0 677.6 719.4 649.6 Bond 233.5 231.3 247.6 222.7 Specialty 23.7 23.2 22.6 22.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,844.0 1,830.6 1,974.6 1,775.2 Total Money Market Funds 39.2 37.3 27.0 34.5 Total 1,883.2 1,867.9 2,001.6 1,809.8

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.





ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2023 Feb. 2023 Mar. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 156 167 238 387 789 Equity 3,784 1,021 2,217 4,422 9,618 Bond 2,297 1,228 1,512 2,585 1,190 Specialty (190 ) 313 498 615 895 Total Long-term Funds 6,047 2,729 4,465 8,010 12,492 Total Money Market Funds 795 1,371 116 2,441 688 Total 6,842 4,100 4,580 10,450 13,180





ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2023 Feb. 2023 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 13.0 12.7 12.4 12.0 Equity 209.3 204.3 213.0 194.9 Bond 84.4 81.3 78.2 80.4 Specialty 11.7 11.6 14.2 10.2 Total Long-term Funds 318.4 310.0 317.7 297.5 Total Money Market Funds 18.7 17.9 7.0 16.3 Total 337.1 327.9 324.7 313.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



