New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442261/?utm_source=GNW

/Novant Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, RAYUS Radiology, and Hitachi Ltd.



The global diagnostic imaging services market is expected to grow from $494.30 billion in 2022 to $517.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The diagnostic imaging services market is expected to reach $646.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.72%.



The diagnostic imaging services market includes revenues earned by entities by diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy and PET scans.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Diagnostic imaging services are used to peer into the body to help identify the underlying causes of an illness or damage and to validate a diagnosis. Diagnostic imaging services include provision of easy, noninvasive and painless diagnostic techniques that can create pictures of the structures and activities inside your body.



North America was the largest region in the diagnostic imaging services market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the diagnostic imaging services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of diagnostic imaging services include X-ray imaging, ultrasound, magnetic resource imaging, computed tomography, nuclear imaging and mammography.The X-ray diagnostic imaging services is used for X-ray imaging and diagnosis.



X-ray imaging use electromagnetic waves to create picture of body parts inside the body.X-rays are the oldest and most commonly used medical imaging test. The diagnostics are applied in cardiology, gynecology/OBS, orthopedics & musculoskeletal, oncology, neurology and spine and general imaging. The diagnostic imaging services are used in hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory imaging centers and others.



The rise in incidents of chronic illness across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the diagnostic imaging services market going forward.Diagnostic imaging services such as ultrasound, fluoroscopy or nuclear medicine, radiographs and CT scans are used to view the inside the body to diagnose various non-communicable or chronic diseases.



For example, according to WHO, in 2020, Cancer was a leading cause of death worldwide, resulting in nearly one in six deaths or almost 10 million deaths.In the USA, one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease.



According to WHO, the cardiovascular disease leads to estimated 17.9 deaths every year in the world. Thus, the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis will increase the demand for diagnostic imaging services market.



Adoption of artificail intelligence is a key trend in the diagnostic imaging services market. The players in the diagnostic imaging services market are focusing on the adoption of artificial intelligence and the use of blockchain technology to revolutionize diagnostic imaging. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is the emulation of human intelligence by machines to perform tasks that call for humans specifically. Companies in the market are using artificial intelligence to improve diagnostic imaging services. For example, in November 2021, Royal Philips, a US-based company engaged in health technology, launched new AI-enabled innovations in MR imaging. Philips’ new MR portfolio of intelligent integrated solutions is designed to streamline workflows, speed up MR exams, help ensure the sustainability and efficiency of radiology operations and optimize diagnostic quality. Similarly, in December 2021, Medo, a Canada-based company engaged in using artificial intelligence (AI), entered into a partnership with Medical Imaging Consultants (MIC), a Canada-based radiology company, to improve diagnostic imaging services.

In October 2021, RAYUS Radiology, a US-based diagnostic and interventional radiology service provider, acquired Diagnostic Centers of America (DCA) for undisclosed amounts.With this acquisition, RAYUS Radiology aims to improve its service offering in a cost-effective manner.



Diagnostic Centers of America (DCA) is a US-based company engaged in providing radiology services.



The countries covered in the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The diagnostic imaging services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides diagnostic imaging services market statistics, including diagnostic imaging services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an diagnostic imaging services market share, detailed diagnostic imaging services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the diagnostic imaging services industry. This diagnostic imaging services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442261/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________