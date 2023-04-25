Pizza Nova kicks off 60th anniversary at new support office in Scarborough, four kilometres from the first Pizza Nova location, opened May 12, 1963

Toronto, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, Ontario’s family owned and operated premium pizza brand, celebrated today its 60th anniversary with close to five hundred friends, family, franchisees and partners. Held outdoors at the new support office at 1260 Lawrence Ave East, in Scarborough, just four kilometres away from the chain’s first location, the event included bocce ball, photo booths, speeches and a live performance from Alfie Zappacosta singing the iconic 439 jingle originally recorded in 1987 by the Juno Award-winning singer and songwriter.

“It’s a proud and emotional day for me to be able to celebrate this incredible milestone with so many members of our extended Pizza Nova family,” said Sam Primucci, who co-founded Pizza Nova in 1963 with his brothers. “We could not have enjoyed such success and longevity without the support of employees, franchisees, partners, and members of our communities, who have believed in our mission of sharing our beloved recipes and traditions and giving back to the communities in which we work, live and thrive. Grazie a tutti.”

To commemorate the occasion, and honour the Scarborough community, the company surprised guests with the announcement of a $1 million dollar donation to Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation. The funding will help create Toronto’s most innovative diagnostic imaging department at its General Hospital.

"We are tremendously grateful to Pizza Nova and the Primucci family for their support. As a Scarborough-born business, it is inspiring to welcome a $1 million donation from Pizza Nova that will improve diagnostic imaging at our General Hospital and support the Scarborough community,” says Alicia Vandermeer, president, and CEO of SHN Foundation. “We are honoured that Pizza Nova has chosen to celebrate its 60th anniversary in such a thoughtful and meaningful way."

Domenic Primucci, who grew up in Scarborough, is an active volunteer and long-time supporter of the Love Scarborough Campaign, whose mission is to close the healthcare funding gap and provide Scarborough residents with equal access to optimal healthcare. With only 1 percent of hospital donations reaching the Scarborough network of hospitals, the support from the Primucci family will go a long way, giving the diverse Scarborough community the medical facilities its residents deserve.

“This has been the journey of a lifetime,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “When we opened our first location at 2272 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, we could never have imagined the journey would take us this far. Today, not only do we stand by our promise of providing traditional, quality food, we are privileged to be in the position to give back to the special community we have called home for over 60 years. I am so proud.”

First opened for business May 12, 1963, Pizza Nova has delighted customers with its promise of pure, fresh, and high-quality ingredients in everything it serves. Over the last 60 years, the company has expanded to more than 150 locations and a network of staff that exceeds 2,000 people across Southern and Southwestern Ontario and has donated approximately 3.5 million dollars to various communities and long-standing charitable partners such as Variety, The Children’s Charity of Ontario a longstanding partner of Pizza Nova. The annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids Dip’n Give campaign returns this May where 50 cents from every dip sold is donated to help the kids at Variety, Ontario.

Pizza Nova has numerous exciting campaigns scheduled to run throughout the year. Customers, partners, and employees can enjoy limited edition pizza boxes, a jingle remake contest, an exclusive line of 60th anniversary merchandise and more.

As Pizza Nova embarks on its next chapter, the company will continue to focus on it’s Puro Promise and supporting communities, an important part of the company’s future.

For more information on Pizza Nova, visit us at www.pizzanova.com.

-30-

