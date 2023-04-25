Berkshire Sterile to discuss unique challenges with specialty container filling

Lee, MA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a Massachusetts contract development and sterile manufacturing company, will describe unique challenges and solutions to sterile filling specialty containers in a webinar on May 17th.

Many sponsors are selecting their container early in the drug development process to improve safety considerations, maintain stability, aid in administration, or to accommodate unique properties of their drug product. While selecting a unique container for their injectable drug product can benefit the sponsor, administering doctor, or the patient, it can lead to additional challenges in manufacturing – specifically sterile filling.

In this upcoming webinar, BSM will address several challenges of filling specialty containers and present solutions. This will include how to sterilize or aseptically transfer unique containers for filling, how to retrofit filling equipment to work with a specialty container, and other accommodations that can be made for containers with special presentations or component materials, such as a polymer vial.

BSM hopes to help sponsors with a specialty container understand the options available to them and to help them identify an ideal partner to process their unique container.

The event, Unique challenges with specialty containers in sterile filling, is free to attend, and you can register for the webinar here: https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/events/webinars/sterile-filling-101/episode-8/

Takeaways will include:

How using a specialty container will affect the aseptic filling process and how to maintain sterility during processing

How filling equipment may be retrofitted to achieve efficient filling of specialty containers with few rejects

How to find a CMO that will accommodate your specialty container

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing:

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill finish contract manufacturer that is specialized in sterile filling of vials, syringes, and cartridges for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, and lyophilization of vials all within isolators. Analytical support, stability studies, lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. For more information, please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact them at info@berkshiresterile.com.

Attachment