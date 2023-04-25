New York, USA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glomerulonephritis Market Growing Significantly, Assesses DelveInsight | Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Chinook Therapeutics, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Alexion, Vera Therapeutics, and Others Expected to Boost Glomerulonephritis Market

Key Takeaways from the Glomerulonephritis Market Report

DelveInsight analysis shows that the glomerulonephritis market is expected to grow positively due to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

According to Wetmore et al. (2022), the period prevalence of glomerulonephritis with resultant death rates and end-stage renal disease in the United States are unknown. In this retrospective cohort study based on two US administrative datasets, the Medicare sample and the Optum Clinformatics Employer Group Health Plan (EGHP), the period prevalence per 100,000 individuals was 917 and 306 in Medicare and 52 and 70 in the health plan.

individuals was in Medicare and 52 and 70 in the health plan. Leading glomerulonephritis companies such as Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., ACELYRIN Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, Visterra, Inc., HI-Bio, Genentech, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Vera Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis, Calliditas Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Alexion, ChemoCentryx, Boehringer Ingelheim, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Biocon Limited, River 3 Renal Corp., AstraZeneca, and others are developing novel glomerulonephritis drugs that can be available in the glomerulonephritis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel glomerulonephritis drugs that can be available in the glomerulonephritis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for glomerulonephritis treatment include Sibeprenlimab, Pegcetacoplan, VB119, APL-2, Atrasentan, VIS649, Felzartamab, Obinutuzumab, Telitacicept, Atacicept, BION-1301, LNP023, Nefecon, Povetacicept, Ravulizumab, ALXN2050, CCX140-B, BI 764198, RE-021, Itolizumab, R3R01, Anifrolumab , and others.

and others. Several glomerulonephritis therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Glomerulonephritis Overview

Glomerulonephritis, commonly known as nephritis or nephrotic syndrome, is a collection of disorders affecting the kidney’s glomeruli, which filter blood. Glomerulonephritis is a group of kidney illnesses marked by immune-mediated destruction to the basement membrane, mesangium, or capillary endothelium, resulting in hematuria, proteinuria, and azotemia. A variety of diseases can cause glomerulonephritis. Infections, autoimmune illnesses, vasculitis, sclerotic conditions, and other factors can all induce glomerulosclerosis. It may also be linked to cancers like gastric cancer, lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The most common cause of glomerulonephritis worldwide is IgA nephropathy.

There are two forms of glomerulonephritis: acute and chronic. The acute type appears quickly, whereas the chronic form may appear slowly and without glomerulonephritis symptoms over time. It frequently results in total renal failure. The signs and glomerulonephritis symptoms differ depending on whether it is acute or chronic, as well as the reason. Hematuria, proteinuria, elevated blood pressure, edoema, frequent midnight urination, and highly bubbly or frothy urine are early indications and glomerulonephritis symptoms.





Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The glomerulonephritis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current glomerulonephritis patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The glomerulonephritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Glomerulonephritis Prevalent Population

Glomerulonephritis Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Glomerulonephritis Gender-specific Prevalent Population

Glomerulonephritis Treatable Cases

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market

Glomerulonephritis is a systemic condition that is mostly treated by treating the underlying cause. Primary glomerulonephritis is treated with supportive care as well as disease-modifying treatment. The outcome is primarily determined by timely intervention, which, if not performed, may result in a progressive sequence of events that causes glomerulonephritis to progress into chronic kidney disease (increasing the risk of concurrent development of cardiovascular disease), the sequence eventually culminating in end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Glomerulonephritis treatment is divided into two categories: specific management and non-specific management. As the condition progresses into chronicity, general management is implemented along the lines of chronic renal disease. Though there are no FDA-approved medications for glomerulonephritis treatment, numerous various therapies have been investigated to treat its distinct clinical manifestations.

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors such as captopril, lisinopril, and perindopril, as well as angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) such as losartan, irbesartan, and valsartan c, assist in managing blood pressure. If a bacterial infection is still present when acute glomerulonephritis is identified. If glomerulonephritis is caused by malaria, antimalarial medications may be helpful. Some autoimmune illnesses that induce glomerulonephritis are treated with corticosteroids, immune suppressants, or both. High-dose corticosteroids, Rituximab, Cytotoxic agents (e.g., cyclophosphamide), and glucocorticoids are valuable in severe post-streptococcal cases glomerulonephritis), Plasma exchange (glomerular proliferative nephritis, pauci-immune glomerulonephritis - used temporarily till chemotherapy takes effect) are recommended depending upon the disease severity and the cause.

Key Glomerulonephritis Therapies and Companies

Sibeprenlimab: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VB119: ACELYRIN Inc.

APL-2: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc

VIS649: Visterra, Inc.

Felzartamab: HI-Bio

Obinutuzumab: Genentech, Inc.

Telitacicept: RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Atacicept: Vera Therapeutics, Inc

BION-1301: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

LNP023: Novartis

Nefecon: Calliditas Therapeutics

Povetacicept: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Ravulizumab: Alexion

ALXN2050: Alexion

CCX140-B: ChemoCentryx

BI 764198: Boehringer Ingelheim

RE-021: Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

Itolizumab: Biocon Limited

R3R01: River 3 Renal Corp.

Anifrolumab: AstraZeneca

Glomerulonephritis Market Dynamics

In the coming years, the glomerulonephritis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending worldwide; this would expand the glomerulonephritis market size to enable drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the glomerulonephritis market. A better understanding of glomerulonephritis pathogenesis will also contribute to developing novel therapeutics for glomerulonephritis. Moreover, several companies and academics are collaborating to examine difficulties and identify opportunities that could influence glomerulonephritis R&D. The drugs in development are focused on novel techniques for treating/improving disease conditions. In addition, the glomerulonephritis pipeline is highly robust; many possible therapies are being studied for glomerulonephritis treatment, and it is safe to assume that the therapeutic space will substantially impact the glomerulonephritis market throughout the forecast period.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the glomerulonephritis market. The glomerulonephritis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the glomerulonephritis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Glomerulonephritis Companies Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., ACELYRIN Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, Visterra, Inc., HI-Bio, Genentech, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Vera Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis, Calliditas Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Alexion, ChemoCentryx, Boehringer Ingelheim, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Biocon Limited, River 3 Renal Corp., AstraZeneca, and others Key Glomerulonephritis Therapies Sibeprenlimab, Pegcetacoplan, VB119, APL-2, Atrasentan, VIS649, Felzartamab, Obinutuzumab, Telitacicept, Atacicept, BION-1301, LNP023, Nefecon, Povetacicept, Ravulizumab, ALXN2050, CCX140-B, BI 764198, RE-021, Itolizumab, R3R01, Anifrolumab, and others

Scope of the Glomerulonephritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Glomerulonephritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Glomerulonephritis current marketed and emerging therapies Glomerulonephritis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Glomerulonephritis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Glomerulonephritis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Glomerulonephritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Glomerulonephritis Market Key Insights 2. Glomerulonephritis Market Report Introduction 3. Glomerulonephritis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Glomerulonephritis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Glomerulonephritis Treatment and Management 7. Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Glomerulonephritis Marketed Drugs 10. Glomerulonephritis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Glomerulonephritis Market Analysis 12. Glomerulonephritis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

