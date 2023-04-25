AmeriCorps and CDC Award $90 Million to Public Health AmeriCorps Programs

Washington, DC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced more than 100 grant awards to state and local organizations for Public Health AmeriCorps, a partnership to support the recruitment, training, and development of a new generation of public health leaders. The second-round of grants, totaling more than $90 million –a $30 million increase, allows Public Health AmeriCorps programs to expand their outreach and recruit AmeriCorps members who will serve in nearly all states and territories.

Public Health AmeriCorps, which is supported by a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act, is helping meet public health needs of local communities by advancing health equity and increasing access to care while also creating pathways to public health-related careers. AmeriCorps members serve communities by providing health education, supporting health-related research, assisting with testing and vaccination efforts and more. View a full list of opportunities on our website.

“As we celebrate the one-year-mark of Public Health AmeriCorps, we have seen the indelible impact AmeriCorps members have made in the communities they serve. This year, I am honored to announce more than $90 million in grants to bolster public health systems and create a healthier, more equitable America,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “This funding will support more than 4,000 AmeriCorps members who will add capacity to our strained public health systems and reduce barriers to care, while we also create career pathways for future public health leaders from all backgrounds.”

Public Health AmeriCorps grants help communities address broader public health needs that have been revealed or exacerbated by the pandemic, including mental health, preventive care and more. The program builds on expertise, best practices and lessons learned from existing AmeriCorps, CDC and other public health programs.

“In order to ensure we have a public health workforce that truly serves American communities, we need many diverse career pathways that lead from those communities to public health,” said Leslie Ann Dauphin, PhD, director, CDC’s National Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Public Health Infrastructure and Workforce. “AmeriCorps helps us recruit and train public health workers that might not have previously considered a career in public health.”

Public Health AmeriCorps is an example of a whole-of-government approach to address the nation’s most pressing challenges. The partnership between AmeriCorps and the CDC leverages the expertise of both agencies, capitalizing on AmeriCorps’ experience managing some of the most prominent public service and workforce development programs in the nation while benefitting from CDC’s technical expertise as the country’s leading public health agency.

Americans 17 years of age and older can find Public Health AmeriCorps opportunities to serve their communities at AmeriCorps.gov/PublicHealth.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

Attachment