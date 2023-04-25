ANDREA CLAY JOINS CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT, DEVELOPMENT

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC), a global nonprofit dedicated to easing the burdens of cancer and eliminating barriers to care through individual and community support, education and advocacy, is pleased to welcome Andrea Clay as its new Vice President of Development. In this role, Clay will focus on corporate development and individual giving, and will serve as a key member of the senior leadership team. Clay most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Clay comes to CSC with a proven track record in nonprofit fundraising, along with extensive experience in the oncology space. She previously served as Director, Corporate and Nonprofit Relations at Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, and Director of Special Projects at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

“I was extremely impressed by Andrea’s depth of experience and success fundraising for nonprofits and oncology-focused nonprofits specifically,” said Debbie Weir, CEO of CSC. “I was also struck by her authentic passion for and understanding of CSC’s mission.”

In addition to professional experience with oncology and healthcare nonprofits, Clay brings personal experience with cancer to her role at CSC. She was a caregiver to her husband, who was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer. “At the time, we had two little kids, we almost went bankrupt, and my husband almost died. So, I know first-hand the emotional impact and practical challenges that can come with a cancer diagnosis,” said Clay. “I know without a doubt how vital the services CSC provides are and the importance of making them accessible to all by offering them for free.”

Clay was also impressed by CSC’s commitment to health equity and looks forward to doing her part to support and secure funding for innovative and meaningful initiatives.

“Both my personal and professional experience tell me that there is no organization like CSC,” added Clay. “I’m honored to lend my experience and talent to an organization that does so much good for so many and aspires to serve even more people.”

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club network partners, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network that offers the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355 or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.