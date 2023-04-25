The global dermal fillers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.03% during 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermal Fillers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450684/?utm_source=GNW

Rapid and varied changes in dermatology care and advances in technology in aesthetics paved the direction for innumerable procedures that reduced the side effects. There is a significant trend among dermal filler manufacturers to focus on launching new and innovative products into the industry. Many want to provide clients with various filler options to suit their needs.



Increasing Demand for Male Aesthetics



The desire to improve one’s appearance is not limited strictly to women. Men increasingly seek treatments to address aesthetic concerns, such as wrinkle reduction, fat or cellulite removal, facial rejuvenation, and hair restoration. This shift in attitude towards male aesthetics can also be attributed to the evolving expectations of modern men. The trend is leaning towards a more youthful, toned, and vibrant aesthetic for men, and it’s becoming increasingly common to see men seeking treatments to improve their appearance, further contributing to the dermal fillers market.



Better Access to Cosmetic Procedures Coupled with Medical Tourism



Cosmetic procedures are now a major component of medical tourism. Cosmetic procedures are performed for aesthetic or cosmetic purposes rather than medical necessity. Medical tourists may find the cost of dermal fillers much lower in other countries and may also be able to access treatments unavailable in their home country. By taking advantage of medical tourism, patients can access treatments they may not be able to get in their home country.



Increasing Demand for Non-invasive Aesthetic Procedures



As technology and treatments have evolved to deliver without pain and in less recovery time, such as non-invasive treatment, more people are opting for those procedures in recent years and more than ever. Dermal fillers are a non-invasive aesthetic procedure because they do not require surgery and can be administered with minimal risks and side effects. Dermal fillers involve injecting substances below the skin’s surface to fill in wrinkles and create volume in areas of the face.



Aging Demographics & Increasing Focus on Improving Appearance



The rapidly growing elderly population and considerable focus on personal grooming and aesthetic appearance primarily drive the demand for dermal fillers. Consumers are more aware of how the sun, environment, and lifestyle factors can age their skin. Dermal fillers can provide immediate, natural-looking results lasting several months to two years or more. They can help eliminate wrinkles and lines, reduce scarring, restore fullness, enhance facial contours, and add volume and shape to hollow or thinning areas, such as sunken cheeks and recessed temples.



Increasing Awareness & Expenditure on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures



Increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures through various platforms and rising per capita expenditure on cosmetics have significantly contributed to the dermal fillers market growth. The rising healthcare expenditure with changing human habits and lifestyles, rising income, and care about appearance have the expenditure on personal care. The demand for dermal fillers will keep rising as the population ages and people become more interested in aesthetics. Aesthetic procedures are becoming increasingly popular due to technological advances and a growing range of procedures available. Patients can now choose from a variety of treatments, including dermal fillers, as well as surgical and non-surgical procedures.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL



The global dermal fillers market by the material is segmented into hyaluronic acid (HA) and non-hyaluronic acid dermal fillers (calcium hydroxylapatite fillers, poly-l-lactic acid fillers, polymethylmethacrylate beads, and other). Hyaluronic Acid Fillers are biodegradable and the most commonly used dermal fillers because of their clear history of safety, freshness, and affordability. Additionally, due to their versatility and adaptability, hyaluronic acid fillers can create natural-looking results and address a variety of indications. In 2022, Hyaluronic acid (HA) dominated the global dermal fillers market, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Material



• Hyaluronic Acid

• Non-hyaluronic Acid



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The lips & cheeks enhancement application segment had the highest global dermal fillers market share in 2022. Dermal filler can be used in lips enhancement, adding volume, shape, and definition to the lips. They can also minimize wrinkles and vertical lines above and around the lips. The most commonly used dermal filler for lips enhancement is hyaluronic acid-based fillers. They can be used to enhance the shape, size, and symmetry of the lips and reduce wrinkles in the lip area. Examples of commonly used dermal fillers include Juvederm, Radiesse, Belotero, and Restylane. These fillers are developed with hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the skin, which can enhance lips and cheeks. The fillers also contain lidocaine, a numbing agent, to reduce discomfort during injections.



Segmentation by Application



• Lips & Cheeks Enhancement

• Wrinkle & Scar Treatment

• Restoration of Volume



INSIGHTS BY GENDER



Dermal fillers are becoming increasingly popular among men and women as a non-invasive treatment for facial aging. The female segment dominated the global dermal fillers market in 2022. For women, dermal fillers often address age-related changes in facial structure, such as a flattening of the midface and loss of volume in the lips and cheeks. They can also fill in wrinkles and expression lines and subtly volumize and enhance specific features, such as a prominent nose or chin.



Segmentation by Gender



• Female

• Male



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global dermal fillers market by end-users is segmented into hospitals, specialty & dermatology clinics, and medical spas & beauty centers. Hospitals are the prime and major market growth contributors. The rising number of hospitals and demand for aesthetic procedures positively triggered the high market growth. In 2022, the hospital’s segment accounted for 38.91% of the global dermal fillers market share. A plastic surgeon or dermatologist typically does the procedure in a hospital setting. The procedure typically takes less than 30 minutes, and results can often be seen immediately. The availability of the best practitioners, professionals, and experienced expertise, better access to aesthetic treatments, and the presence of high technology and advanced healthcare services derived high market growth by the segment.



Segmentation by End-user



• Hospitals

• Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

• Medical Spa & Beauty Centers



GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS



North America is the most dominant region in the global dermal fillers market, and in 2022, the region accounted for over 33% of the global market size. The growing awareness about aesthetic procedures, advanced technology usage, increasing disposable income, and availability of recovery centers contribute to the region’s market growth. Further, every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on cosmetic procedures indicating high per capita expenditure and wide acceptance of medical aesthetic procedures in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o France

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global dermal fillers market is competitive and fast-growing, with many leading companies offering unique products. Manufacturers constantly race to gain market share and deliver innovative products that meet consumer expectations for quality, convenience, and results. Companies compete for customers by investing heavily in research and development to develop advanced dermal fillers. In addition to product innovation, companies are racing to provide the most competitive prices and best customer service. Manufacturers also aggressively advertise and promote their products to gain an edge in the marketplace.



Key Company Profiles



• AbbVie

• Galderma

• Merz Pharma

• Sinclair

• TEOXANE



Other Prominent Vendors



• BioPlus

• Biotech

• Cytophil

• Dr. Korman

• FILLMED

• HUGEL

• Medytox

• Prollenium Medical Technologies

• Shanghai Bioha Technology

• Suneva Medical



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the global dermal fillers market?

2. What is the growth rate of the dermal fillers market?

3. What are the growing trends in the dermal fillers market?

4. Who are the key players in the global dermal fillers market?

5. Which region holds the most significant global dermal fillers market share?

