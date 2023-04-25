The global pregnancy test kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pregnancy Test Kits Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450690/?utm_source=GNW

New product launched in the pregnancy test kits market offers lucrative growth opportunities. In pregnancy test kit industries, manufacturers focus on pregnancy rapid tests with advanced technologies that are more sensitive and effective to improve the experience of consumers. In recent years, vendors have launched some digital and saliva-based pregnancy test kits.



The Emergence of Digital Pregnancy Testing Kits



In recent years, the introduction of digital pregnancy test kits, the new era in pregnancy test kits, has rapidly increased the adoption and offered market growth opportunities. The devices like Clearblue Easy have quickly been adopted as home digital pregnancy test kits. In addition, some other companies- leading industry players- started developing digital pregnancy test kits. The constant advancement in pregnancy test kits and their technology is expected to boost the industry’s growth over the forecast period.



Advancement in Pregnancy Testing Kits for Early Detection of Pregnancy Status



Most new kits come up with advancements in the global pregnancy test kits market. The test kits offer early detection (up to 5 to 6 days before missed period). These pregnancy test kits becoming more popular in recent times. The vendors offering some of the products that offer early pregnancy detection have a high potential to accelerate industry growth in the upcoming time. The demand for these test kits is increasing because people know their pregnancy status without waiting to miss their period. Most women who conceived without protected sex are the major targeted population for this kind of pregnancy test kit.



Rising Rate of Unplanned Pregnancies



Globally, approximately half of the pregnancies are unintended every year. With the increasing burden of unplanned pregnancies and rising abortion among girls and maternal women, several governments focused on increasing knowledge about pregnancy testing as a preventive measure. Among those initiatives, pregnancy testing kits were one of the leading parts. According to the World Family Planning 2022 published report (2022), around 41 countries where around half of the women who want to avoid pregnancies use modern contraceptives, while approximately 22 countries are only from Sub-Saharan Africa. The population that avoids pregnancies promotes the growth of the pregnancy test kits market. With increasing knowledge among adult, teenage, and maternal-age women about unintended pregnancy, the demand for pregnancy test kits increases to avoid unwanted pregnancies and family planning.



Rising Birth Rate in Advanced Maternal Age



Pregnancy at the advanced maternal age (age 35 and above) is recognized as a risk factor for adverse maternal and perinatal outcomes. However, advanced maternal-age pregnancies have become more popular over the last two decades. The possible maternal risk and pregnancy complications at age 35 and above include chromosomal abnormalities, spontaneous Miscarriage, preterm labor, gestational diabetes mellitus, pre-eclampsia, cesarean delivery, and stillbirth. Some complications are commonly known among educated women in developed countries. These factors turn most women to test their pregnancy status as a preventive method at home, contributing to the home pregnancy test kits market.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY SAMPLE TYPE



The global pregnancy test kits market by sample type is segmented into urine and other samples. The urine sample segment accounted for a higher global pregnancy test kit market share in 2022. A urine sample is considered an ideal sample for pregnancy testing. Women or medical professionals commonly choose the urine sample in clinical or home pregnancy testing. The capacity of a urine sample to carry a high volume of hCG hormone is a vital biomarker of pregnancy that accelerates segmental growth. A self-test is expected to be positive in at-home pregnancy when hCG is obtained in urine. A urine-based test at home generally requires a higher hCG level to turn out the result. The factors that increase the demand for urine sample-based pregnancy test kits are easy to collect and handle and convenient methods at home.



Segmentation by Sample Type



• Urine

• Others



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The line product segment dominated the global pregnancy test kits market in 2022. Line indicator pregnancy test kit types are affordable and commonly available as an OTC product. Due to the no-prescription requirement, the consumption rate of line indicators as pregnancy test kits is comparatively higher than the digital and strip type. Furthermore, the consumption rate is increased with the increasing access to this type of pregnancy test kits through e-commerce platforms at a very affordable price.



Segmentation by Product



• Line

• Digital



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS



The global pregnancy test kits market by distribution channel is segmented offline and online. The offline segment included pharmacies, medical shops, pharmaceutical retailers, medical centers, and supermarkets, which drive the higher sale of pregnancy test kits and accelerate the growth. In recent years, the momentum of country-level regulatory approvals and targeted distribution of pregnancy tests have been the major steps to increase access to pregnancy test kits in pharmacies. In 2022, the offline distribution channels segment accounted for a higher industry share in the global pregnancy test kits market. Further, online channels offer easy access and a convenient way to buy pregnancy test kits.



Segmentation by Distribution Channels



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global pregnancy test kits market in 2022, accounting for a nearly 33% share. The high awareness and acceptance of pregnancy testing kits among the teenage population, the rising expenditure on reproductive healthcare services and solutions by the adult and advanced maternal-age women population, and the increasing burden of unintended pregnancies in the region fuel the market growth.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global pregnancy test kits market is highly competitive and has many global, regional, and domestic players offering a comprehensive product portfolio of pregnancy test kits. Some global industry players have acquired high market penetration with a broader distribution network and business strategies. Moreover, some companies collaborate with healthcare settings and government authorities to increase the sale of pregnancy test kits. The competitive landscape varies from country to country. In North America, the competition for pregnancy test kits is high due to consumer expenditure, stronger offline and online distribution channels, and a high adoption rate of pregnancy test kits.



Key Company Profiles



• Abbott

• Church & Dwight

• SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH



Other Prominent Vendors



• AccuBioTech

• Axis Medicare

• AdvaCare Pharma

• Biosynex

• bioMérieux

• Cardinal Health

• Cupid Limited

• Confirm BioSciences

• Cyclotes.de

• Everly Health (Natalist)

• Fairhaven Health

• Femometer

• Geratherm Medical AG

• Germaine Laboratories

• INTEC

• Johnson & Johnson

• Mankind Pharma

• Meril Life Sciences

• MP Biomedicals

• Medsource Ozone Biomedicals

• Healthpoint

• Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

• Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Piramal Pharma)

• QuidelOrtho

• Ro

• Salignostics

• Siemens Healthineers

• SUGENTECH

• Türklab A.S.

• Trinity Biotech

• Wondfo



