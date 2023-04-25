pMD® Launches pDemographics Service to Improve Patient Demographics Collection





SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD®, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare solutions, has launched its latest service offering, pDemographics. This innovative service is designed to streamline and optimize patient demographic management for medical practices, improving overall efficiency and data accuracy and reducing manual labor.

Patient demographic information is critical to the success of any medical practice and having accurate data is essential for ensuring the best patient care. With pDemographics, pMD® is helping practices reduce the manual work involved to acquire verified demographic data and streamline their workflows, leading to increased efficiency.

pDemographics offers a hands-free solution to obtaining accurate patient information by using a sophisticated AI system to do the heavy lifting of extracting demographic and insurance data from face sheets, verifying patient eligibility, performing insurance discovery by contacting insurance companies, and offering patients a way to update their information. This innovative service significantly reduces time spent on administrative tasks, enabling healthcare providers and their teams to focus on delivering quality patient care.

pMD's pDemographics service is now available to all customers who use pMD ® Charge Capture or pMD ® Billing and RCM Services . For more information on pDemographics and other pMD® solutions, please visit www.pmd.com/services/pdemographics .





About pMD

For over 20 years, pMD® has developed diverse products and services in its mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives. With pMD's HIPAA-compliant secure communication, telehealth, charge capture, and revenue cycle management solutions, health care teams have a reliable partner to help them maximize efficiency, collaboration, and revenue. pMD® interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD® is committed to providing exceptional customer service. For more information, contact pMD ® or visit www.pmd.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/594cca85-ad5b-4e8d-b72c-ec2b05385b5e