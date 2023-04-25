The global steam mop market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Steam Mop Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450694/?utm_source=GNW

The management and operation of cleaning equipment may present issues such as maintenance and repair, downtime, compliance, and replacement. Traditionally, apart from individual and direct consumers, these machines are purchased by cleaning management services or facilities. However, a new market trend of variable-term cleaning equipment rental has become a significantly popular alternative to purchasing equipment because it is cost-effective and hassle-free. The growth in rental services in the leading or emerging markets is set to rise. Financial problems, market regulations, and increasing cost of ownership is making way for the growth of the equipment rental services industry.



Increasing Demand From The Hospitality Industry



Hospitality is one of the world’s fastest-expanding sectors. The expansion of travel and tourism has mostly fuelled the international expansion of the hospitality business. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the global travel and tourism industry will contribute 5.3% to global GDP in 2020, making tourism one of the world most significantly contributing and fastest expanding sectors. Cleanliness is critical in the hotel sector for client pleasure and retention. The growth of the hospitality industry and the increasing demand for maintenance of cleanliness and a higher degree of hygiene and sanitization globally are primary drivers for the steam mop market. The hospitality industry mainly constitutes four major segments driving the overall industry’s growth. In all these segments, the use of steam mops for the maintenance of cleanliness is very crucial.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global steam mop market by products is segmented as upright, canister, and handheld. The upright steam mop segment held the largest industry share in 2022. The widespread adoption of upright steam mops is attributed to their positioning at the sweet spot between the canister and handheld steam mops. Upright steam mops are available with several types of connectors on the hose, which provide the functionality of different variants. The upright steam mops can be used like a mop to clean the floor, walls, curtains, and other tabletop surfaces; they can also be used with nozzle-type connectors to clean the grout between the tiles and hard-to-reach corners of window frames. The upright steam mops also ride on the adoption of vacuum cleaners and the increasing traction of carpet cleaners, especially among consumers with pets and children.



Segmentation by Products



• Upright

• Canister

• Handheld



INSIGHTS BY CLEANING METHOD



The global steam mop market can be broadly classified into steam-only and 2-in-1 steam mops by cleaning method. Steam mops use high-pressure and temperature steam to loosen the dirt and other debris on the floor and other surfaces. Steam-only steam mops are ideal for surfaces that only need steam cleanings, such as hard floors, tiles, and grout. In 2022, North America accounted for about 37% of the market for steam-only equipment. However, APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing industry over the projection period. Rapid urbanization, infrastructural development, changing lifestyles, and rising disposable income are the primary drivers of the category.



Segmentation by Cleaning Method



• Steam Only

• 2-In-1 Steam Mop



INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



The electrical corded steam mop is commonly found in conventional cleaning equipment, particularly for commercial use. These equipment are simple to use and save labor costs while providing effective and quicker cleaning and increasing production. However, electrical devices have lower maintenance costs than battery-powered models. The corded steam mop market mostly depends on power supply in residential and commercial segments and has seen rapid growth in North America and Europe.



Segmentation by Power Source



• Corded

• Cordless



INSIGHTS BY SURFACE TYPE



Steam mops were predominantly used on hard floorings; however, now, the available variants can be used on multiple surfaces and hence are expected to derive demand for the same. The global hard floor steam mop market dominates the surface segment and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period. One of the main advantages of using a steam mop on hard flooring is that it can effectively sanitize the surface, killing up to 99% of bacteria and germs with the use of high-temperature steam. This is especially beneficial for households with children and pets, as it provides a hygienic environment without the use of harsh chemicals. Steam mops are also gentle on hard flooring surfaces, as they do not require excessive amounts of water or chemicals, which can damage floors over time. Instead, the steam softens and loosens dirt and grime, making it easier to remove with the mop head.



Segmentation by Surface Type



• Hard Floor

• Other Surfaces



INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The residential sector is a significant end-user of the steam mop market. With the increasing concerns over using harsh chemicals for cleaning purposes and the rising demand for eco-friendly cleaning solutions, steam mops are gaining popularity among households. Steam mops are a safe and efficient cleaning solution for home surfaces, including hardwood floors, tiles, carpets, and upholstery. The easy availability of steam mops in the market and their convenience drive their demand in the residential sector.



Segmentation by End-user



• Residential

• Commercial

• Contract Cleaning



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The steam mop market is very competitive, and distributors increasingly focus on broadening their reach to boost commercial possibilities and aftermarket services. Steam mops are mostly distributed through retail distribution channels such as specialized stores, dealerships and distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Moreover, the offline distribution channel holds the larger global steam mop market share. The distribution environment is rapidly changing, with systems and procedures changing quickly. Expanding competition, faster digitalization, continual disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations are driving changes. This trend is projected to continue, emphasizing cutting costs, enhancing efficiency, and creating new possibilities. Because of technology advancements, new types of competition and business models are developing, disrupting businesses.



Segmentation by Distribution Method



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is the largest global steam mop market, accounting for approximately 37% of the global market share. Consumer awareness of the benefits of steam mops, such as their efficacy in eliminating filth and bacteria, is driving the market, as is the growing need for eco-friendly cleaning products. The European steam mop market is also large, with major markets including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The industry is being pushed by rising demand for chemical-free cleaning solutions and the growing popularity of steam mops in pet-friendly houses. The Asia-Pacific industry is predicted to expand considerably over the next few years, owing to rising consumer awareness of the benefits of steam mops and rising demand. The region is also home to many manufacturers and suppliers of cleaning solutions who are investing in research and development to produce innovative steam mops that meet the growing demands of consumers.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global steam mop market is extremely competitive, with numerous main companies offering various products to fulfill customer demands. Some of the market’s key participants include BISSELL, Techtronic Industries, Kärcher, and SharkNinja. SharkNinja is a prominent producer of household cleaning goods and is well-known for its creative and high-quality steam mops. Further, Bissell is a well-known participant in the steam mop business, recognized for its dependable and effective cleaning solutions. And Dirt Devil is a major manufacturer of steam mops, with a wide selection of devices to meet various cleaning requirements and budgets.



Key Company Profiles



• BISSELL

• Techtronic Industries

• Kärcher

• SharkNinja Operating



Other Prominent Vendors



• BLACK+DECKER

• Eureka Forbes

• light-n-easy

• Thane

• Wagner SprayTech

• Guangdong

• SALAV USA

• Dupray

• Vornado Air

• Ladybug

• POLTI Spa

• Daewoo Electricals

• Reliable

• Pursteam

• Aspectek

• Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions

• Tineco Intelligent Technology

• Ghibli & Wirbel

• Nilfisk Group

• DAIMER Industries

• Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme

• Duplex Cleaning Machines

• Tornado Industries

• Gadlee

• Ashbys Cleaning Equipment

• Vapamore

• US STEAM

• My Vapor Clean

• EUROFLEX USA

• NaceCare Solutions

• Goodway

• Lavorwash

• Alkota Brand for Alkota Brand

• Menikini

• RO.BIA.PLAST

• TPA Impex

• Grupo Solarca

• Technoclean Equipments

• Matrix Cleaning Systems

• IP Cleaning

• Chief Steamer

• OspreyDeepclean

• Inventa Cleantec



