New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canned And Ambient Food Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284479/?utm_source=GNW

p.A., and Associated British Foods plc.



The global canned and ambient food market grew from $231.98 billion in 2022 to $247.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The canned and ambient food market is expected to grow to $308.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The canned and ambient food market consists of sales of canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits, and specialty foods such as canned juices, canned baby foods, canned soups (except seafood), canned dry beans, canned tomato-based sauces, such as catsup, salsa, chili sauce, spaghetti sauce, barbeque sauce, and tomato paste, pickles and relishes, jams and jellies, dried soup mixes and bouillon, sauerkraut, and other canned and ambient food.These establishments may package the dried or dehydrated ingredients they make along with other purchased ingredients.



The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Canned foods are defined as foods that are processed and sealed in airtight containers for a longer shelf life by a food preservation method.



Western Europe was the largest region in the canned and ambient food market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the canned and ambient food market.



The regions covered in the canned and ambient food market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The main types of canned and ambient food are fruit and vegetable canning, specialty canning, and dried and dehydrated food.Canning is a method of preserving fruits and vegetables for long-term storage on the shelf.



If properly processed, this is a fairly safe technique of food preservation. It is used in various applications such as food, snacks, intermediate products, condiments, Other Distribution Channels and distributed through several channels including supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, Other Distribution Channels.



Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity.This is expected to result in low raw material costs for food and beverage companies.



For instance, in November 2022, according to the report Frontline, an India-based national magazine on agriculture, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs announced a bailout package of Rs 7000 crore for farmers involved in the sugar production sectors to fix the minimum selling price of refined sugar at Rs 29 per kilogram (prices dropped to Rs 23-24 recently due to overproduction) and to create a buffer stock of 3 million tonnes of sugar for one year.Thus, the overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies.



Higher profit margins will be possible if ambient food manufacturing companies increase their productivity and drive the market going forward.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the can and ambient food manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the can and ambient food manufacturing markets will recover from the shock over the forecast period as it is a "black swan" event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Some canned and ambient food manufacturers are using organic fruits and vegetables to keep pace with the changing consumer preferences for pesticide-free organic fruits and vegetables.Organic canned fruits and vegetables have negligible pesticide and fertiliser content and are comparatively safer and healthier than conventionally grown food.



Some of the companies specialising in organic canned food products include Simpletruth, Native Forest, and Naturz Organics.



The countries covered in the canned and ambient food market are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The canned and ambient food research report is one of a series of new reports that provides canned and ambient food statistics, including canned and ambient food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with canned and ambient food shares, detailed canned and ambient food segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the canned and ambient food industry. This canned and ambient food research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________