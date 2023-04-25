New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284481/?utm_source=GNW

The global ice cream and frozen dessert market grew from $270.77 billion in 2022 to $294.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ice cream and frozen dessert market is expected to grow to $398.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The ice cream and frozen dessert market consists of sales of ice cream, frozen ices, frozen yogurts, sherbets, and other frozen desserts (except bakery products).The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Ice cream is a frozen dairy food made from milk or cream and is flavored with a sweetener.Frozen desserts are defined as foods that are made by freezing semi-solids, liquids, and sometimes even solids.



They are based on fruit purees, flavored water, mousse, and others.



Western Europe was the largest region in the ice cream and frozen dessert market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second largest region of the ice cream and frozen dessert market.



The regions covered in the ice cream and frozen dessert market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The main types of ice cream and frozen desserts are ice cream and frozen desserts.Frozen desserts are made by freezing liquids, semi-solids, and sometimes even solids and are meant to be eaten in a frozen condition, including ice creams, sherbets, sorbets, frozen yogurts, and non-dairy frozen desserts.



The products are made available through supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels.The various types of ice cream and frozen desserts are ice-cream, gelato, frozen custard, frozen yogurt, frozen novelties, sorbet, and other distribution channels.



The category outlooks are conventional, and sugar-free and end-user outlooks are personal and commercial.



The world’s population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.An increase in the population creates more demand for food.



According to "The Agricultural Outlook" by the OECD and FAO, global cereal production is projected to increase by 13% by 2027.Trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet the increased population.



Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products, including ice cream and frozen desserts, due to the rising population during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market will recover from the shock over the forecast period as it is a "black swan" event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The demand for clean-label products is increasing rapidly owing to a significant rise in consumer awareness of healthy eating.Clean-label dairy products do not contain additives, artificial flavour enhancers, dyes, or artificial preservatives.



Also, many foodservice and retail grocery store chains are stating lists of ingredients that cannot be present in food items in their stores or restaurants. For instance, the USA-based yoghurt brand Siggi’s Dairy introduced clean-label yoghurt pouches for children.



The countries covered in the ice cream and frozen dessert market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The ice cream and frozen dessert research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ice cream and frozen dessert statistics, including ice cream and frozen dessert industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with ice cream and frozen dessert shares, detailed ice cream and frozen dessert segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ice cream and frozen dessert industry. This ice cream and frozen dessert research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

