Coated Engraved And Heat Treated Metal Products Global Market Report 2023

Major companies in the coated, engraved and heat-treated metal products market include Bodycote plc, Valmont Industries Inc., Voestalpine AG, Womble Company Inc., and NCI Building Systems Inc.



The global coated, engraved, and heat treated metal products market grew from $199.13 billion in 2022 to $216.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The coated, engraved, and heat treated metal products market is expected to grow to $291.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products market consists of sales of tempering, brazing, and plating.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products refer to types of products that are formed by treating metals in a hot environment to enhance the wear resistance of the metal by making it harder and are used in various types of industrial activities.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products marketing 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products market.



The regions covered in the coated, engraved and heat-treated metal products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of coated, engraved and heat-treated metal products are heat-treated metal products, coated, engraved metal products and allied services to manufacturers, electroplated, plated, polished, anodized, and coloured metal products.Heat-treated metal products refer to the process of heating metals to certain temperatures.



The treatment is spheroidizing, stress-relieving, quenching & tempering, and normalizing. These are used in manufacturing, automotive, and other applications.



The coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market have benefitted from the rapid growth in the automotive industry during the historic period.For instance, steel, aluminium, and magnesium are some of the metals commonly used in the automotive industry for manufacturing body panels, engines, transmissions, and numerous other parts.



For instance, according to the India brand equity foundation, automobiles production increased at 2.36% CAGR between FY20 with 26.36 million vehicles being manufactured in the country. The net domestic automobiles sales increased at 1.29% CAGR in FY20 with 21.55 million vehicles that have been sold. Therefore, the rise in demand for automobiles during this period, positively impacted the coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market.



Many developed and developing economies are considering imposing restrictions on free trade.Post-Brexit, trade restrictions between the UK and other European countries are likely to increase.



The US government has repealed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that created a trilateral trade bloc in North America.These changes can widen the trade competition between countries and reverse the trend towards global free trade.



This will affect the demand for metal products, restricting the growth of the coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market.



Laser engraving system technology is being highly used by the companies involved in the engraving etching and chasing of metals.Laser engraving and laser etching are contact-free, reduce surface damage, are durable, and are safer than toxic solvents, inkjet, and acids.



Laser engravings are faster than hand engraving, and dot-peen markings. Its applications comprise product labeling and coding in the electronics industry (mobile phones, tablets, etc.), tool construction, and medical technology.



The countries covered in the coated, engraved and heat-treated metal products market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA, Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



