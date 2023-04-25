New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vermiculite Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282214/?utm_source=GNW

Major companies in the vermiculite market include Palabora Mining Company, Samrec Vermiculite, Virginia Vermiculite Llc, UBM União Brasileira de Mineração S.A., and JSC Kovdorsluda.



The global vermiculite market grew from $0.25 billion in 2022 to $0.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The vermiculite market is expected to grow to $0.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.



The vermiculite market consists of sales of mineral, which is used in agriculture, automotive, chemical packaging, construction, fire protection, and other applications.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Vermiculite is a hydrous phyllosilicate mineral that is in dark gray or brown in color and found in the form of glossy flakes which is hydrated magnesium iron aluminum silicate undergoes significant expansion when heated.



Western Europe was the largest region in the vermiculite market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the vermiculite market.



The regions covered in the vermiculite market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of vermiculite are large grade vermiculite, fine and finer grade vermiculite, and medium grade vermiculite.The various products of vermiculite include crude vermiculite and exfoliated vermiculite that is used by chemical, agriculture, automotive, construction, and other end users.



Exfoliated vermiculite is expanded by using heat process many times to its original volume and is suitable for lightweight aggregate, particularly for insulating purposes, used as thermal insulation.



Modular components design with 3D printing is being widely used in the mining industry. 3D printing technology enables companies in remote locations to manufacture critical parts onsite as per the requirement, thereby reducing delays due to unplanned maintenance and also eliminates the need for holding inventories. Miners are relying on advanced heavy-lift transport to move modular equipment to remote sites. This technology enables miners to construct processing units in low cost factories elsewhere, thus avoiding expensive onsite construction of modular equipment.



The countries covered in the vermiculite market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The vermiculite market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vermiculite market statistics, including vermiculite industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vermiculite market share, detailed vermiculite market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vermiculite industry. This vermiculite market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282214/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________