The Ready-to-Cook Food Market are Projected To Reach USD 14.24 Billion By 2030, From USD 8.34 Billion in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 6.92% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ready To Cook Food Market size was valued at USD 8.34 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the lockdown and the widespread use of home offices, the availability of ready-to-eat foods has decreased during the previous few months. There appears to have been a dramatic movement in consumer preference away from home-cooked dishes and toward ready-to-eat products, as one India-based online grocery retailer called Grofers claimed a 170% increase in sales in the ready-to-eat category in 2020, 31% in the ready-to-eat and mixes area, and 41% in the frozen food category. In fact, it is expected that these changes in consumer behaviour would greatly increase the market studied during the projection period. The majority of a millennial’s grocery budget goes toward ready-to-eat, fast food. Manufacturing behemoths in the ready-to-eat food industry find young people the simplest to market to. The convenience of these goods contributes to their overall success on the global market. Foods that are ready to eat are the closest thing to regular meals that may be eaten at any time of day. The Singapore Health Promotion Board, for example, is constantly promoting frozen ready-to-eat foods and fish products in an effort to increase demand. The report analyses the Ready To Cook Food market from 2017 to 2030, assuming 2022 as the base year, and provides estimates and projections in terms of sales volume (K Units) and revenue (million USD) for each year from 2017 to 2030. The research provides in-depth analysis of the worldwide market for ready-to-cook foods. Regional product market sizes by category, use case, and supplier are provided. Our analysis of the market size included the effects of both COVID-19 and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Ready To Cook Food Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Basis of Types:

What we mean when we say "low moisture food" is food that has a relatively low percentage of water in it. It's ready in a matter of minutes and provides all the nutrients people need to get through the day. Because they are processed little, stored safely, and transported without compromising their quality, ready-to-eat foods maintain a high nutrient density all the way from the farm to the table. To preserve for a long time without losing quality or flavour, pre-cooked foods that are not very moist are considered to be of medium moisture. Medium-moisture foods typically consist of starch, oil, water, and salt in addition to other ingredients like sugar, spices, herbs, etc. Foods that have a high moisture content are also described as fresh, prepared, or ready-to-eat. Due to their high moisture content and short shelf life, these foods are perishable and cannot be stored for long periods of time. This product's high-water content implies that it doesn't need a lot of special care to keep it fresh. Because of the potential for cross-contamination, foods with a high moisture content require careful storage at controlled temperatures.

Basis of Application:

People who don't have time to cook due to their hectic schedules sometimes buy ready-to-cook meals from grocery stores. You won't have to put in a lot of effort because it can be eaten right away, saving you time. There is a vast selection of curry pastes, rice varieties, and other ready-to-cook food goods accessible both online and in traditional stores.

Food products can be purchased and sold with the help of Ready to Cook Food in a supermarket or hypermarket. It saves time and money because it requires no special equipment or cooking skills to keep at home.

Regional Analysis:

The Global market is broken down into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the greatest share of the market by revenue. Significant expansion is seen in the United States, Canada, and Mexico because of the region's vast population base and rising disposable incomes, both of which encourage the purchase of ready-to-cook food goods. Due to its expanding economy and rising PPP levels, Brazil is one of the major markets for Ready to Cook Food in the Latin American Region. This, combined with other factors like high consumer spending on fast foods like slices of bread, pizzas, etc., has prompted many players operating within this industry to focus more on expanding business via new distribution channels across various regions.

Market Dynamics:

Market Opportunity:

The COVID epidemic and the rise of the freelance economy have both raised the demand for ready-to-cook foods. There is room for growth in the ready-to-cook industry because these packages are convenient to use when work and other obligations increase.The nutritional value of ready-to-cook meal packs is very high. There has been a rise in the popularity of ready-to-cook meals because of the high quality of the components used in their preparation. More people are opting for ready-to-cook meals because of how tasty they are, which opens up potential business avenues.

Market Restraints:

Asthma, obesity, diabetes, and other conditions may be exacerbated by the presence of Trans fat and excess sugar in ready-to-eat foods. Because of the negative impact on health, demand for ready-to-eat foods is expected to decrease.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/9231

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.92% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 14.24 Billion By Type Low Moisture Food, Medium Moisture Food, High Moisture Food By Application Retail, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Online By Companies MTR Foods, Gits, Kohinoor, Nevil Foods, McCain Foods (India), Prabhat Poultry, DEEPTHI FOODS AND FORMULATIONS, Godrej Tyson Foods, Nestle (Maggi), ITC India, General Mills, ADF Foods, Haldiram Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

MTR Foods

Gits

Kohinoor

Nevil Foods

McCain Foods (India)

Prabhat Poultry

DEEPTHI FOODS AND FORMULATIONS

Godrej Tyson Foods

Nestle (Maggi)

ITC India

General Mills

ADF Foods

Haldiram

By Type:

Low Moisture Food

Medium Moisture Food

High Moisture Food

Other

By Application:

Retail

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Online

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Food Safety Testing Market - Forecasts place the size of the market in 2022 at $21.1 billion, with rapid expansion to $31.1 billion by 2030 (a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022-2027).

- Forecasts place the size of the market in 2022 at $21.1 billion, with rapid expansion to $31.1 billion by 2030 (a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022-2027). Cannabis Market - The global cannabis market was worth US$13.43 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to be worth US$66.35 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 22.1% between 2023 and 2030. The market is expected to grow to $73.6 billion by 2027, according to the analysis.

- The global cannabis market was worth US$13.43 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to be worth US$66.35 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 22.1% between 2023 and 2030. The market is expected to grow to $73.6 billion by 2027, according to the analysis. Fruit and Vegetable Market - At a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.98% between 2022 and 2030, the worldwide fruit and vegetable industry is expected to increase from its 2021 valuation of US$ 323.2 billion to about US$ 545 billion by 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com