Iron Gates Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Iron Gates Insurance Group LLC (“Iron Gates”) of Haven, Kansas and Anthony, Kansas on March 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Iron Gates has been serving their community for over 15 years. They provide property and casualty insurance as well as crop and hail insurance to individuals and businesses across Kansas.

“On behalf of the World team, I’d like to welcome Iron Gates,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “I have no doubt that they will continue to be successful as part of the World family.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and MarshBerry advised World. Bever Dye provided legal counsel to Iron Gates. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.