Public Safety Wireless Communication Municipal Wireless Communication Market Is Expected to Reach USD 14.26 Bn by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.92% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Municipal Wireless Communication Market size was valued at USD 8.40 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.26 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2023 to 2030. The numerous advantages of these networks, such as improved coordination, real-time information transfer, reduced travel costs, greater reach and mobility, and better coordination between different elements of the city, are driving the public safety wireless communications and municipal wireless communications markets. Increasing government initiatives for the installation of public safety applications also contribute to the expansion of the public safety wireless communications and urban wireless communications markets. Wireless Network for Public Safety For the period between 2017 and 2030, with 2022 as the base year, the municipal wireless communication market size, estimations, and projections are presented in terms of sales volume (K units) and revenue (million USD). The study provides granular analysis of the worldwide market for Public Safety Wireless Communications and Municipal Wireless Communications. Product, application, and key player market sizes by region are also provided. We factored in the effects of both COVID-19 and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine when calculating the potential size of the market.

Segmentation Overview:

By Type:

Ultra Wide Band (UWB)

Wi-Fi

3G and 3.5 G

LTE

WiMAX

Other

By Application:

In-Building

Outdoor

Regional Analysis:

In terms of both public safety and municipal wireless communication, North America is at the forefront of the global market. The widespread use of cutting-edge technology such as LTE, 5G, and Wi-Fi is to blame. Many of the world's leading telecom providers have set up shop in this location, which boasts a sophisticated network of its own. Also contributing to market expansion is the fact that the FCC in the United States has designated certain frequency ranges for use by public safety agencies.

Wireless networks for public safety and everyday use have a sizable potential customer base in Europe. There is a growing demand for public safety agencies to be able to talk to one other and share information in real time, and countries in the region like the UK, Germany, and France have invested heavily in creating new communication technology to meet this demand.

Both the public safety and municipal wireless communication markets stand to benefit greatly from the region's rapid development in the next years. China, India, and Indonesia, three of the world's fastest-growing economies, are driving this increase by demanding more sophisticated means of communication. Public safety and emergency response have benefited greatly from the significant investments made by regional governments in critical communication infrastructure.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 US $ 14.26 Bn By Type Ultra Wide Band (UWB), Wi-Fi, 3G and 3.5 G, LTE, WiMAX, Other By Application In-Building, Outdoor By Companies Nokia, Cisco, Ericsson, Motorola, JVCKenwood, Harris, Hytera, Huawei Technologies, ALCATEL-LUCEN, Cobham Wireless Plc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Inmarsat Plc, ZTE Corporation, Tait Communications, Mentura Group, Ascom, Telestra Corporation Ltd., AT&T Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Top Market Players:

Nokia

Cisco

Ericsson

Motorola

JVCKenwood

Harris

Hytera

Huawei Technologies

ALCATEL-LUCEN

Cobham Wireless Plc

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Inmarsat Plc

ZTE Corporation

Tait Communications

Mentura Group

Ascom

Telestra Corporation Ltd.

AT&T

