Capital Southwest Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on Monday, May 22, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Capital Southwest has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live via phone and over the Internet on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate in the audio webcast.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast using the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest's website at www.capitalsouthwest.com, or by using https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/654v82e7.

Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the conference call will be available on Capital Southwest's website shortly after the call.

Live Call Participation:

Participants who want to join the call and ask a question must register using the following URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7b363a8711b14f36a1b2c0965bd6d326. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When participants dial in, they will input their PIN and be placed into the call. Registration is still possible even after the event has started.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $1.2 billion in investments at fair value as of December 31, 2022. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $35 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer

214-884-3829